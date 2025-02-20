London Business School’s (LBS) MBA programme has once again secured its place among the world’s best, ranking seventh in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2025—an improvement from eighth position in 2024.

The programme excelled in the FT’s Aims Achieved category, with 90% of alumni stating that the LBS MBA helped them reach their career goals. Despite a challenging job market, 85% of the Class of 2024 secured employment within three months of graduation.

LBS also maintained a strong research presence, ranking eighth globally, highlighting the faculty’s academic impact. Meanwhile, gender diversity continues to improve, with women making up 45% of the Class of 2026, supported by the School’s Forever Forward campaign. Female representation has also reached record levels on the LBS board (46%) and faculty (32%).

International diversity remains a hallmark of the programme, with 93% of students, 89% of faculty, and 91% of board members holding international citizenship.

Commenting on the ranking, Graham Hastie, Associate Dean, Degree Education, said:

“This result reflects the impact and global reach of the LBS MBA, and the hugely valuable contribution our community has made to its success. Our MBA employment rate remains resilient despite difficult market conditions, confirming that the programme equips graduates with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing business landscape.”

The FT Global MBA Rankings assess the top 100 business schools based on 23 metrics, including career progress, diversity, research, and ESG factors.

