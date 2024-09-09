London Business School (LBS) has launched a call for participants for its 2024 MENA Startup Competition. The annual event seeks to attract promising entrepreneurs from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering them an opportunity to showcase innovative business ideas. Participants will compete for mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to investors. The competition aims to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation in the region, with LBS providing strategic support to help startups scale and succeed in global markets. Aspiring entrepreneurs from various sectors are encouraged to apply, with the competition acting as a catalyst for driving new business ventures and economic growth in the MENA region.

