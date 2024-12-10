Casa-Neo Property Developers has been honored by the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Mallorca, Spain, recognizing their exceptional work on the Estrella de Portocolom project, a truly remarkable luxury property in one of the most sought-after locations on the pristine island of Mallorca.

Casa-Neo Property Developers, a premier real estate development company based in Mallorca, specializes in the creation of bespoke luxury homes. With a focus on high-quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and an astonishing commitment to client satisfaction, Casa-Neo designs and builds properties that offer a unique blend of modern living and traditional charm. Their holistic approach to property development includes land acquisition, design, construction, and project management, ensuring an exceptional experience from start to finish.

It is no wonder that the group has been at the forefront of luxury real estate development on Mallorca for over a decade, earning a reputation for excellence in design, quality, and customer care. The Estrella de Portocolom is yet another example of their expertise, a property that promises not only a stunning home but also an exceptional way of life on one of the Mediterranean’s most desirable islands.

Estrella de Portocolom is found in the picturesque fishing village of Portocolom, boasting one of Europe’s oldest natural harbors, and is witness to Casa-Neo Property Developers’ fine craftsmanship, visionary design, and commitment to creating dream homes. With its sweeping views over the harbor, lighthouse, and the authentic charm of the village, this modern seafront property captures the essence of Mallorca living. The southwest-facing plot ensures that residents can bask in the sun from dawn to dusk, immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the Mediterranean.

The Estrella de Portocolom flawlessly blends contemporary architecture with elements that pay homage to the fishing village’s timeless character. With a total constructed area of 520 square meters, the villa is divided across three levels: the ground floor, upper floor, and an expansive roof terrace. This modern residence features four spacious bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, ensuring both privacy and comfort for every member of the family. The open-plan design creates a fluid living space, where the kitchen and dining area flow faultlessly into the living room, highlighted by a sleek cooking island – a perfect gathering spot for both intimate family moments and larger entertaining events.

The crowning jewel of this property is its pool terrace, designed with the stunning Mallorcan landscape in mind. Positioned to capture the full southwest exposure, the terrace allows future owners to enjoy the island’s sun throughout the year, with panoramic views of the sea, harbor, and the village below. The choice of materials and finishes reflects the signature style of Casa-Neo – modern, yet in perfect harmony with the surrounding environment.

What sets Estrella de Portocolom apart is its architectural brilliance and location. The property’s proximity to the town’s harbor and the town’s array of amenities means that everything the owners need is within walking distance. The peaceful seafront, combined with the vibrant charm of the authentic village, offers a unique lifestyle experience – one that attracts an international audience of discerning buyers who seek both luxury and authenticity.

Tobias Neumeyer, Managing Partner, Casa-Neo Property Developers commented, “We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Estrella de Portocolom is a vision brought to life – an exquisite fusion of modern luxury and authentic Mallorcan charm. This award highlights our passion and commitment to creating dream homes that capture the essence of Mediterranean living. We are thrilled to continue delivering exceptional, bespoke homes in the most sought-after locations of Mallorca.”

With this award, Casa-Neo further cements its position as a leader in luxury real estate development on Mallorca. Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce enthused “The Estrella de Portocolom project, exemplifies the standard of excellence that Luxury Lifestyle Awards stands for. We are so proud to recognize and celebrate Casa-Neo’s success and commitment to creating timeless, bespoke homes that cater to the highest standards of luxury living.”

For more information on Casa-Neo Property Developers and the Estrella de Portocolom, please visit https://casa-neo.com/.

About Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world’s elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients.

For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/