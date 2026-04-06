Since its founding in 2009, Hoverfly Srl has become a distinctive presence in the world of private aviation, earning Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ recognition as Best Luxury Helicopter Service in Italy for 2025. Based in Pescara, Italy, the company combines bespoke service, technical expertise, and a fleet configured for superior comfort to meet the exacting requirements of high-end private and corporate travelers. Under the direction of Founder and General Manager Saturnino De Cecco, Hoverfly has developed a reputation for reliability, innovation, and a customer-focused approach that has made it a reference point in European helicopter charter services.

From its earliest days, Hoverfly set out with a purpose to offer personalized helicopter transfers that exceed the expectations of travelers who demand efficiency, discretion, and flexibility. Over its more than fifteen years of operation, the company has maintained a singular focus on elevating the passenger experience while ensuring that safety and operational excellence remain at the forefront of every flight.

At the core of Hoverfly’s appeal is its tailor-made private helicopter transfer service, designed to accommodate both leisure and business travel across Italy and beyond. Whether transporting clients between coastal resorts, connecting international business hubs, or facilitating access to remote destinations, the company’s approach is rooted in responsiveness and flexibility. Each itinerary is created to match individual preferences, with the company’s operations and sales teams working in concert with technical staff and experienced flight crews to deliver an effortless journey from first contact to post-flight support.

A significant aspect of Hoverfly’s distinction lies in the composition and configuration of its fleet. The company was among the first in Italy to operate twin-engine helicopters on short routes, including models such as the AS365N2, AW109, and others. This strategic choice enhances reliability and passenger comfort, particularly on flights over complex terrain or variable weather conditions.

These investments reflect a broader focus on innovation. In addition to its advanced fleet, Hoverfly holds certifications that enable specialized operations, such as offshore flights supported by its HOFO certification. This capability extends the company’s reach and underscores its technical proficiency, allowing clients to embark on flights that might be beyond the scope of traditional helicopter services. Certifications such as the Air Operator Certificate (IT.AOC.157 and IT.AOC.167) and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation Approvals further reinforce the company’s adherence to stringent regulatory and safety standards.

While state-of-the-art aircraft and technical credentials are fundamental, the company’s approach to customer experience elevates its service in meaningful ways. Hoverfly’s teams ensure that each request is handled with attention to detail from the initial inquiry through to the conclusion of travel, offering dedicated assistance with itinerary planning, ground logistics, and follow-up communication. Rather than acting as intermediaries, Hoverfly’s structured sales and operations

departments coordinate directly with pilots and technical staff, preserving continuity and clarity throughout the customer’s journey.

This emphasis on service continuity has helped cultivate a loyal client base, with ongoing engagement facilitated through newsletters and reserved benefits packages. The company’s proactive communication strategy ensures that returning clients remain informed about new offerings and bespoke opportunities, reinforcing the sense of exclusivity and personalized care that defines the brand.

Hoverfly’s services extend across Italy and into neighboring countries, with its operations increasingly attracting inquiries from around the world. Though centered in Europe, the company’s operational flexibility and international accessibility position it well within the global market for luxury helicopter travel and private jet charter. Promotional efforts, including targeted marketing campaigns, social media engagement, and strategic digital advertising, amplify the company’s presence and resonate with an audience accustomed to premium standards.

The company’s broader contributions to aviation further distinguish it within the industry. As a Leonardo Approved Supplier, a participant in notable marketing and PR initiatives, and the operator of its own Flight Academy and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) services, Hoverfly brings a comprehensive perspective to helicopter operations. This integrated model supports a high degree of technical assurance while reinforcing the brand’s leadership role in private aviation.

As the 2025 winner of the Best Luxury Helicopter Service in Italy, Hoverfly Srl boasts tailored service, operational excellence, and technical advancement. For

clients seeking dependable, customized helicopter travel underpinned by careful planning and premium execution, Hoverfly continues to set benchmarks for what luxury helicopter service can achieve. Visit https://www.hoverfly.it/ to learn more about the pioneering company today.