Thomas Flohr has been flying the Scuderia Ferrari team between races for eight consecutive years. This season, the partnership has a new face attached to it: Charles Leclerc, one of the most searched Formula 1 drivers in the world, now serves as a brand ambassador for VistaJet. The combination is deliberate, and what it communicates about the private aviation company Thomas Flohr founded in 2004 goes well beyond motorsport.

Ferrari and VistaJet have been intertwined for nearly a decade. As an Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari, VistaJet handles the team’s transportation across a global calendar that stretches over five continents, often with only days between grands prix. The logistical stakes are real: a team arriving fatigued or late to a race weekend is a team at a competitive disadvantage. The arrangement puts VistaJet’s core promise on the line at every round — that a consistent, branded fleet and rigorous service standards can hold up under genuine pressure.

Flohr has described the partnership in terms of shared values. “Innovation, technology and a focus on efficiency are values we share with them,” he said, referring to Ferrari. The phrasing is careful. Private aviation companies frequently invoke the language of precision and performance, but the Ferrari association gives VistaJet a rare opportunity to let those claims be tested in a visible, high-stakes environment rather than stated in marketing copy.

Why Leclerc Changes the Equation

Adding Leclerc to the partnership shifts the story from institutional to personal. Leclerc, a Monégasque driver who joined Ferrari’s F1 team in 2019 after cutting his teeth at Sauber, has become one of the sport’s most prominent figures: commercially visible, globally followed, and closely identified with the Prancing Horse brand that’s defined Ferrari’s F1 identity for decades. His search volume is substantial and consistent across markets. Any content connecting Flohr’s name to Leclerc’s has the potential to rank for search associations that already appear in Google’s related searches but currently lack owned content to fill them.

For Flohr himself, the motorsport connection isn’t only commercial. He competes as an amateur endurance racing driver, and the World Endurance Championship has formed a secondary thread in VistaJet’s sporting identity. VistaJet also supports Ferrari’s 499P Hypercar Programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship, which returned Ferrari to prototype racing after a 50-year absence. Flohr’s participation in the Le Mans ecosystem, as both a sponsor and a competitor in different categories, gives the Leclerc partnership a texture that distinguishes it from the typical luxury brand ambassador arrangement.

A Silver Fleet and a Red Team

VistaJet operates one of the most recognisable liveries in private aviation: silver aircraft with a distinctive red stripe. The visual rhyme with Ferrari’s racing red isn’t coincidental. The fleet spans super-midsize, long-range, and ultra-long-range aircraft from manufacturers including Bombardier, Gulfstream, and Cessna, and it’s marketed on the principle of consistency. Members board the same branded aircraft regardless of departure location, a deliberate contrast with fractional ownership models where the experience can vary considerably between trips.

That consistency argument becomes more persuasive in the context of a Formula 1 team with an unforgiving schedule. The Scuderia Ferrari partnership allows VistaJet to make the case with something more credible than a glossy brochure: the team trusts its ability to execute across Monaco, Singapore, São Paulo, and Abu Dhabi in the same season. For corporate clients weighing private aviation providers, that track record carries weight.

Sustainability as the Counterweight

The Leclerc campaign arrives at a moment when private aviation faces sustained scrutiny over its environmental footprint. VistaJet has moved toward the front of the industry’s sustainability conversation, announcing its use of sustainable aviation fuel, including synthetic eSAF, as part of a broader investment commitment. In the company’s framing, the Ferrari partnership and the sustainability programme aren’t in tension but complementary: precision and efficiency, applied to both performance and environmental impact.

Whether that framing holds up to scrutiny is a separate question. What it reflects is a deliberate brand architecture, one in which motorsport provides the emotional register and sustainability provides the ethical scaffolding. The combination is increasingly common among luxury brands navigating a consumer base that’s both aspirational and environmentally conscious. VistaJet’s version of this strategy has a distinguishing feature: Flohr’s own racing career gives him a standing in the motorsport world that most aviation executives don’t have.

What the Search Landscape Reflects

The timing of the Leclerc campaign is informed, in part, by search data showing a growing association between Flohr’s name and the Ferrari brand across multiple markets. Users are already forming the connection; the Leclerc partnership gives VistaJet a credible, well-sourced angle to occupy that search space with something substantive rather than reactive.

This matters more than it might seem. For a company whose founder is its most visible public face, the narrative around Flohr’s name shapes how prospective members, journalists, and analysts understand VistaJet’s identity. The Ferrari relationship, now in its eighth year, has quietly become one of the most durable and visible proof points in that narrative. Attaching Leclerc’s profile to it is an extension of a long-running strategy, not a departure from one.

Formula 1 returns to Europe in the coming months, with Monaco among the season’s most anticipated rounds. Whether or not VistaJet activates content around it, the structural fact remains: the partnership between a Swiss aviation entrepreneur and the world’s most storied racing team is now eight years old and showing no signs of deceleration.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.

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