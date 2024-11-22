By Sergey Gorbatov

In today’s world, virtual teams are no longer the exception – they’re the norm. Whether your team is fully remote or operating in a hybrid model, leading from a distance brings unique challenges. However, with the right approach, effective virtual leadership is not only possible but can also result in a more engaged and productive workforce.

Start With Your Team’s Needs

Good leadership hinges on understanding and addressing fundamental human needs1. These include the need for attention and approval (or “getting along”), status and achievement (or “getting ahead”), and predictability (or “finding meaning”). When these needs are met, we are engaged and productive. Failure to satisfy them can lead to high levels of stress and anxiety among team members.

Consider the example of Gennaro Arma2, the captain of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was famously quarantined after 700 passengers were exposed to COVID-19. That’s an extreme example of a remote team; he could not have physical contact with those in his charge. Captain Arma’s leadership was a masterclass in meeting these human needs. He maintained morale by using humor and encouragement, giving crew members opportunities to step up, and keeping everyone informed with calm, consistent communication. His approach not only kept spirits high but also provided a sense of stability and predictability amid the chaos.

As a leader, it’s crucial to emulate these strategies in your virtual team. Here is how.

1. Get Along: Build Trust And Community

One of the biggest hurdles in leading a virtual team is building rapport. Without the natural, spontaneous conversations that happen in a physical office, team members can feel isolated, which can harm collaboration and morale.

To overcome this, prioritize regular check-ins that go beyond just work topics. These check-ins don’t need to be lengthy; even a brief round of personal updates at the start of a meeting can make a big difference. For example, our team used the “Sweet & Sour” technique, where we spent a few minutes at the beginning of each meeting sharing one positive and one challenging moment – whether personal or professional. This simple practice not only strengthened our connections but also fostered a greater sense of support and camaraderie.

Creating a sense of safety and community is key. I’ve always made it a point to check in with each team member individually – not just about work, but also about their personal well-being. These conversations reinforce that they are valued not just as employees, but as whole, unique individuals.

2. Get Ahead: Unlock And Celebrate High Performance

In virtual teams, a lack of clarity on “how we work” can be detrimental to productivity, much more so than when people are in the same location. But it doesn’t have to be so. The importance of established rules, norms, and processes cannot be overstated. Research3 reported in the MIT Sloan Management Review has shown that virtual teams can perform at levels comparable to co-located teams when they have well-established processes in place. For example, implementing standardized workflows in a remote customer service team not only maintained high customer satisfaction but also boosted team members’ confidence and performance.

Rules and norms can address a wide range of challenges in leading virtually, such as multitasking during meetings, which can reduce productivity by up to 40 per cent4. Setting expectations, like requiring cameras during meetings and discouraging multitasking, enhances focus and productivity. Additionally, avoiding micromanagement and focusing on outcomes rather than activities empowers your team to take ownership of their work. By providing clarity, support, and autonomy, you satisfy your team’s need for achievement. Celebrating that achievement, both publicly and in one-on-ones, boosts engagement even more.

3. Find Meaning: Point To Purpose

The human brain, as described by the cognitive scientist Daniel Dennett, is an “anticipation machine” that tries to make sense of the future based on known information. When information is scarce or ambiguous, anxiety can quickly take over. In times of ambiguity, the human brain seeks predictability and, without it, anxiety can set in. Make work more predictable by sharing what you know and being transparent about what you don’t, which also helps build trust and maintain calm. Over-communicate in a way that fosters safety and purpose, making sure your team understands how their work contributes to the bigger picture.

Ultimately, your job as a leader is to be a “meaning maker” for your team – helping them understand the broader impact of their work, aligning their efforts with the organization’s purpose, and guiding them towards a future filled with achievable goals and personal growth.

The Human Side Of Virtual Leadership

Leading a virtual team successfully requires a careful balance of structure, empathy, and adaptability. Your team looks to you for guidance, especially in challenging times, so leading by example is essential. Show empathy by actively listening to your team’s concerns and celebrating their victories, no matter how small.

Leading virtually is harder because it requires greater intentionality. So, it is an opportunity for you to get a career edge by doing it better than others. You’ll shine when you fulfill your teams’ fundamental needs for connection, achievement, and purpose. When done right, virtual teams can match – and even surpass – the performance of co-located teams.

Sergey Gorbatov , Ph.D., is an accomplished consultant, educator, and thought leader in the field of talent management. With more than two decades of experience in prominent roles within multinationals such as AbbVie, PMI, and Shell, Sergey offers a wealth of knowledge in talent, executive development, and culture, which he skilfully applies to guide his clients towards sustainably high performance and growth. He teaches at IE University in Madrid, Spain, and at Porto Business School in Portugal. Renowned for his straightforward, optimistic, and practical approach, Sergey has earned the respect and appreciation of his coaching and consulting clients. Collaborating with Angela Lane, he has co-authored two influential books: Fair Talk: Three Steps to Powerful Feedback and Move Up or Move On: 10 Secrets to Develop Your Career , making the complex science of human behavior simple.

