INSEAD has fully embedded sustainability into its MBA program, reflecting a significant shift in business education. As of January 2024, sustainability topics are part of all 14 core courses, and students now participate in a three-day capstone simulation, tackling real-world social and environmental challenges. This transformation aims to prepare future leaders to incorporate sustainability into decision-making across business functions.

Mark Stabile, INSEAD’s Dean of Degree Programmes, emphasized the urgency of adapting to global risks, stating, “INSEAD not only responds to trends but also strives to set them by staying attuned to global developments.” Faculty collaboration, led by professors like Atalay Atasu and Urs Peyer, drove the curriculum overhaul.

INSEAD students can now choose from 20 sustainability-focused electives, including “Energy Transition Finance” and “Well-Being at Work.” Petra Janney, MBA’24D and Co-President of the Environment & Business Club, praised the program’s alignment with growing market demand for sustainability-minded leaders.

Related Readings: