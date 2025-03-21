INSEAD has introduced its most significant update to its MBA application essays in years, refining prompts to encourage integrated storytelling and clearer articulation of candidates’ aspirations. The revisions streamline the career-related essays, reintroduce an extracurricular focus, and place greater emphasis on leadership and resilience.

One of the most notable changes is the evolution of the “candid description” essay. Previously, this prompt invited applicants to share deeply personal stories. The new version explicitly asks candidates to describe themselves “as a person and a leader,” potentially shifting the focus toward professional experiences. While this aligns with INSEAD’s leadership-driven mission, some worry it may reduce the depth of personal storytelling that has long set the school’s application apart.

The school has also consolidated its career-focused essays, replacing four separate prompts with two streamlined questions that allow for more cohesive storytelling. The career goals essay has expanded from 100 to 300 words, now prompting applicants to outline their target geography, industry, and function while detailing how they plan to bridge the gap between their current role and future ambitions.

Additionally, INSEAD has reinstated an extracurriculars essay, inviting applicants to reflect on personal growth, skills development, and community impact. A key thematic shift appears in the second motivational essay, which now focuses on resilience by asking candidates to describe how they navigated a highly stressful situation—highlighting self-awareness, adaptability, and emotional intelligence.

These changes underscore INSEAD’s commitment to a holistic admissions process, balancing professional aspirations with personal depth. While the revisions may tilt the application slightly toward leadership narratives, the school maintains its emphasis on selecting candidates with character, purpose, and the ability to reflect deeply on their experiences.

