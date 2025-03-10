The European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) has announced the availability of various full and partial scholarships for three of its premier executive education programs: Bringing Technology to Market, the General Management Seminar, and the Executive Transition Program. This initiative aims to foster greater diversity in senior leadership roles by providing essential financial support and access to distinguished educational opportunities.

The scholarships target senior leaders preparing for top executive positions, particularly those transitioning from leading corporate divisions to board-level roles. Accomplished managers with global responsibilities in B2B markets, as well as entrepreneurs, are encouraged to apply.

For the program “Bringing Technology to Market,” scholarships are available for women overseeing business units or regional branches, particularly those leading new products, markets, or services within major global or regional corporations. Partial scholarships of €7,300 each will be awarded, with an application deadline of April 6, 2025.

The General Management Seminar offers both full scholarships valued at €20,500 and partial scholarships of €10,250, specifically tailored for female candidates with demonstrated leadership experience from small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The application deadline for this program is June 30, 2025.

In the Executive Transition Program, full scholarships valued at €28,500, along with 50 percent scholarships of €14,250 and 25 percent scholarships of €7,125, will be offered to candidates with proven business acumen who are ready to assume general management roles. Interested applicants have until August 18, 2025, to apply.

Through this scholarship initiative, ESMT is dedicated to empowering professionals from diverse backgrounds, equipping them with the necessary resources and networks to make a lasting impact in their industries and beyond.

