On September 19, ESMT Berlin held its annual Demo Day, uniting Europe’s most innovative entrepreneurial minds across various industries. Organized by ESMT’s Entrepreneurship Hub, Vali Berlin, the event welcomed over 180 attendees, including early-stage startup founders, investors, corporate leaders, and academic experts, creating a vibrant platform for idea exchange and networking.

A standout feature of the day was the startup pitch competition, where selected startups showcased their ventures to a panel of esteemed judges and potential investors. This year’s winners, mika AI and UltiHash, impressed the jury with their innovative solutions addressing significant real-world challenges. Mika AI, founded by Agnieszka M. Walorska, offers an AI-powered tax and accounting co-pilot for small businesses, while UltiHash, created by Tom Lüdersdorf, provides high-performance data storage optimized for AI and advanced analytics. Both startups received €2,500 in prize money to support their growth.

The event also included a one-on-one networking session, enabling startup founders to connect with investors and potential partners, as well as a co-founder matching session to help entrepreneurs build strong teams.

Previous Demo Day winners, such as Marie Kober’s Senvo and Maximilian Koehler’s Optiwiser, continue to demonstrate the high caliber of startups emerging from the ESMT community.

ESMT Berlin remains dedicated to fostering a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, bridging the gap between founders, investors, and academia. For more information, visit the ESMT Demo Day website and the Vali Berlin site for details on the Entrepreneurship Hub.

