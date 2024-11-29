Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has introduced the Digital MBA for Global Leaders (DiMBA), a groundbreaking two-year, part-time program designed to equip executives and senior professionals with the skills to navigate the rapidly evolving digital business landscape.

The program, which combines flexibility with innovation, offers a 50/50 blend of online learning and live classes, catering to working professionals worldwide. With its self-paced structure, the DiMBA provides the same prestigious certification as HKUST’s in-person MBA, ranked the No. 1 MBA in Asia by Bloomberg Business Week for two consecutive years (2023-24 and 2024-25).

Participants in the program benefit from a customizable curriculum, selecting 50% of their courses from electives tailored to emerging business and technological trends. An immersive week at HKUST’s scenic Clear Water Bay campus fosters networking among a diverse cohort of professionals representing industries such as technology, investment, consulting, and luxury goods across more than 20 countries.

HKUST’s commitment to nurturing tech-savvy, entrepreneurial leaders is evident in its innovative curriculum and global perspective. “This program is about preparing leaders not just for their next role, but for long-term success in an ever-changing world,” a program spokesperson emphasized.

With its strong alumni network spanning 70 regions and its emphasis on forward-thinking leadership, the DiMBA is poised to redefine executive education in the digital age.

