IE University has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with OpenAI, making it one of the first institutions to provide university-wide access to ChatGPT Edu. This initiative will grant all 10,000 students, faculty, and staff across its six academic schools access to the AI-powered tool, reinforcing the university’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

Lee Newman, Dean of IE Business School, recently joined students at IE Tower, the university’s state-of-the-art tech campus in Madrid, to mark the partnership. OpenAI experts visited the campus to engage with students and faculty, demonstrating how generative AI can enhance learning, productivity, and critical thinking.

“In the same way employers emphasize teamwork and communication, they now want graduates with AI productivity skills,” said Newman. “This collaboration ensures our students are not just familiar with AI but are equipped to lead in an AI-driven world.”

IE University has long been at the forefront of technological education. It pioneered online Master’s degrees in Europe 25 years ago and launched a Bachelor in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence in 2020. In 2023, it unveiled its AI Manifesto, committing to integrating AI across all programs—from business and technology to law and design.

As AI transforms industries at an unprecedented pace, business schools must adapt. Recent advancements, such as Salesforce’s AI-powered Agent Force, highlight the growing need for professionals who can deploy AI effectively. In response, IE has incorporated AI into its curriculum, offering specialized courses such as AI for Productivity, Machine Learning in Business, and Deep Learning in Python. Students earn AI certifications and work on real-world AI projects, ensuring they graduate with practical expertise.

IE is also rethinking assessments, exploring interactive AI-driven exams that adapt in real-time. Additionally, the university emphasizes ethical AI use, integrating discussions on technology’s social impact into law, philosophy, and social science courses.

“The workplace is evolving,” said Newman. “We’re not just training students to use AI—we’re preparing them to shape its future.”

