Spain’s IE Business School has topped the Financial Times’ Online MBA ranking for 2025 for the third consecutive year, excelling in ESG and net zero teaching. It also ranked highest for international mobility, with graduates reporting a 45 per cent salary increase to an average of $209,202 three years after completing their degree.

London’s Imperial College Business School retained second place, with alumni salaries rising by a third to $228,443. Graduates praised its international faculty and diverse student body, which they credited with enhancing their leadership skills. Warwick Business School secured third place, improving its program delivery ranking from third to second. The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business ranked fourth, boasting the highest average salary at $228,500 and strong research output.

The University of Bradford School of Management in the UK was ranked best for value for money, considering tuition fees, scholarships, and alumni salaries. The University of Porto’s FEP | PBS, a new entrant, placed eighth and was recognized for top-tier online interaction and faculty availability. Australia’s AGSM at UNSW Business School maintained its lead in the carbon footprint category, assessed on net zero targets and emissions reporting.

Corporate strategy was rated the most useful subject by alumni, followed by general management and organizational behavior. Many suggested improving law and fintech education. Nearly all graduates reported career advancements, with a 20-point rise in senior management roles. About 60 per cent work in the top five industries, with technology leading, while consulting and finance had a smaller presence compared to full-time MBA alumni.

The gender pay gap narrowed to 8 per cent, the lowest since 2020, though partly due to a decline in average male salaries. Despite being part-time, most online MBA students completed their degrees within two years. The ranking, based on surveys of 2021 graduates, included 22 schools, though some were excluded due to low response rates.

