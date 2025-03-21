IE Business School in Madrid has secured the No. 1 spot in the Financial Times’ Online MBA ranking for 2025, maintaining its lead for a third straight year. The ranking underscores the growing credibility of online MBA programs, which continue to rival traditional campus-based degrees in academic excellence and career impact.

The Financial Times’ methodology is based on surveys from schools and alumni who completed their MBAs in 2021, with alumni feedback accounting for 60% of the total ranking. The 2025 list features the top 15 schools from 22 participating institutions.

IE Business School excelled in international mobility and career outcomes, with alumni reporting a 45% salary increase three years post-graduation, reaching an average of $209,202. The school also ranked highly in sustainability-related education, particularly in ESG and net-zero initiatives.

London’s Imperial College Business School retained second place, with alumni experiencing a 33% salary rise to $228,443, while Warwick Business School secured third, improving its program delivery score. The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business placed fourth, boasting the highest alumni salaries at $228,500.

Newcomer University of Porto – FEP | PBS entered at eighth place, leading in online student interaction and faculty availability. Meanwhile, Australia’s AGSM at UNSW Business School maintained its dominance in the carbon footprint category.

A key trend in the 2025 ranking is the narrowing gender pay gap, now at 8%, down from 25% in 2024—though this shift is partly due to a decline in average male salaries rather than a sharp rise in female earnings. Technology remains the top industry for online MBA graduates, with fewer alumni entering consulting and finance compared to traditional MBAs.

Despite being a part-time program, most students complete their online MBA within two years, highlighting the increasing efficiency and competitiveness of these programs in the business education landscape.

