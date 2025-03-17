As tuition costs soar and professionals weigh the return on investment of a traditional MBA, alternative online programs are growing in popularity. Platforms like Quantic, Abilitie, Coursera, and LinkedIn Learning are offering flexible, cost-effective business education that rivals traditional business schools.

For Victoria Caña, a game production manager overseeing Pokémon’s digital card game, affordability and flexibility were key. Instead of taking on $200,000 in debt, she opted for Quantic’s AI-driven MBA, which cost just $15,000 and allowed her to keep working full-time.

“I wanted to sharpen my finance, accounting, and economics skills without sacrificing my career,” Caña said.

These online programs cater to professionals who seek practical business education without the rigid structure or high costs of elite MBAs. Platforms like Abilitie offer intensive “mini MBAs” through AI-powered simulations, while Coursera and LinkedIn Learning allow users to build their own business education curriculum at a fraction of the cost.

Despite concerns over lower completion rates, proponents argue that interactive, self-paced learning is the future. As competition between traditional business schools and digital providers intensifies, the landscape of business education is rapidly evolving.

Related Readings: