Hult International Business School is set for another year of growth and innovation as it looks toward 2025, following a standout year in 2024. Known for its forward-thinking approach and focus on real-world industry connections, Hult made significant strides in enhancing its curriculum, expanding global partnerships, and securing new scholarships for diverse learners.

In 2024, Hult made notable advancements, including the integration of AI and sustainability topics across its programs, such as the introduction of the “AI and the Future of Work” course for all graduate students. The school also expanded its program offerings with new degrees like the Finance MBA, Master’s in Marketing and Analytics, and Master’s in Management with full-time summer internships.

Hult’s global partnerships continued to flourish, including an extended collaboration with Coursera, providing students with access to a wide range of online certifications. Additionally, the school saw a record enrollment in the EY Career Path Accelerator program, which helps students meet CPA licensure requirements.

The business school also maintained its strong standing in global rankings, including Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, and LinkedIn’s Top MBA 2024 list, where Hult placed #31. It also achieved re-accreditation from EQUIS, solidifying its status as a “triple crown” business school alongside AACSB and AMBA.

Scholarships were a major highlight of 2024, with Hult launching new opportunities in Rwanda and offering full-tuition scholarships to Hult Prize finalists. The school also awarded honorary doctorates to business luminaries Indra Nooyi and Tim Brown, further cementing its commitment to impactful leadership.

“We are entering 2025 with our best foot forward,” said Matt Lilley, President of Hult International Business School. “Our focus remains on enhancing the learner experience, expanding our global footprint, and continuing to innovate in ways that prepare our students for the future of business.”

