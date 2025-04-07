Recognizing the urgent need for leaders equipped to navigate the rapid transformations driven by AI, digital innovation, and environmental imperatives, IMD Business School has introduced two new “stackable” Executive Master’s degrees: the Executive Master in AI & Digital Business Transformation and the Executive Master in Sustainable Business Transformation. These programs aim to bridge the critical shortage of executives possessing both deep technical understanding and the ability to spearhead enterprise-wide change.

The innovative degree structure offers unprecedented flexibility, allowing participants to customize their learning journey by selecting core courses and electives from IMD’s renowned executive education portfolio. Individuals can complete their chosen master’s degree within a timeframe of 18 months to five years, catering to their unique personal and professional circumstances.

IMD anticipates that typical participants will include specialists seeking to integrate their expertise with broader business strategy, mid-level executives aspiring to senior leadership roles, and current leaders looking to future-proof their careers by acquiring the knowledge and credibility to drive significant change.

A key feature of the programs is the personalized learning journey. Participants will tailor their studies to align with their specific needs and career goals. Beyond traditional academic assessments, they will engage in a faculty-guided capstone project focused on developing solutions to real-world business challenges, thereby generating tangible value for their organizations.

“These Executive Master degrees are the first new degree programs IMD has launched in 25 years, and we have crafted them true to what has always set IMD apart – practical, applied, flexible, learner-centric, and with a strong emphasis on leadership, change, and transformation,” stated David Bach, IMD President and Nestlé Professor of Strategy and Political Economy. He added, “We are addressing critical skill and capability gaps by enabling professionals to pivot their careers into these high-demand areas.”

Misiek Piskorski, IMD Professor of Digital Strategy, Analytics, and Innovation and Dean of Executive Education, highlighted the evolving needs of professionals: “We know that professionals are looking to expand their impact by combining the best of degree and executive education. They want control over their learning, they want to deliver results quickly for their organization and they want a powerful credential. An Executive Master positions them for the most coveted roles shaping the future.”

An additional benefit of the flexible structure is the enhanced peer-to-peer learning and networking opportunities. Instead of being confined to a single cohort, participants will interact with diverse groups of industry leaders during each module. This approach is expected to foster a more extensive and valuable global network spanning various industries and locations.

