OpenAI has hired Leah Belsky, a former Coursera executive, as its first General Manager of Education. Belsky will lead efforts to integrate OpenAI’s tools into schools and universities, working closely with educators across K-12, higher education, and continuing education. Her role will include forming partnerships with academic institutions like Oxford and Arizona State University, boosting AI adoption for teaching and research. OpenAI aims to address concerns and opportunities related to AI use in classrooms, especially after the success of ChatGPT and the release of ChatGPT Edu for schools.

