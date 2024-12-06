Marine Le Pen’s push to bring down French Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government could mark her best chance at power yet. While she claims not to call for Emmanuel Macron’s resignation, Le Pen is strategically positioning herself as a leader able to weaken his presidency and advance her far-right National Rally’s agenda.

However, this bold move carries immense risks. Le Pen’s critics argue her actions may prioritize personal ambition over national interest, as she challenges Barnier’s budget despite his agreement to some of her demands. With a weakened government and France facing economic uncertainty, Le Pen risks plunging the country into political chaos.

Le Pen’s National Rally has gained significant ground in recent years, winning 32% of the vote in the 2024 parliamentary elections. But with a looming court case over misuse of EU funds and internal competition from party leader Jordan Bardella, her path to power remains uncertain.

As France faces an economic crossroads, Le Pen’s gamble may either cement her rise or leave her sidelined in 2027.

