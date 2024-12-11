By Amit Sharma

CData is honored to be recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools. We are especially proud to be the only new vendor included among the 20 leading providers in this evaluation.

We want to thank each of our 7,000+ direct customers and 150+ OEM customers for your support in reaching this milestone. We’ve drawn directly from your feedback in our community to fuel our innovation across 45 product releases in 2024 alone. Thank you for your partnership, your feedback, and your time. You have shaped CData as a platform and as a company and we are grateful for your investment in us.

This acknowledgement is personally exciting for me as a validation of our work at CData building a connectivity platform that solves complex challenges for our customers. We feel it also underscores our evolution from a connector company to a trusted vendor in enterprise data integration.

We know that building on our foundation of connectivity sets us apart from typical integration providers and lets us offer our customers the unique capabilities they need to build a solid data foundation for their businesses.

Why CData was recognized

Our recognition in the Magic Quadrant highlights our strong execution and visionary approach across four products in our portfolio:

Sync : ETL/ELT pipelines to replicate any data source to any database or warehouse

Connect Cloud : Centralized SaaS platform for governed self-service access to live data in the cloud

Virtuality : Enterprise-grade semantic layer

Arc : Comprehensive, no-code EDI and MFT

These four products are built on our best-in-class connectivity – with 300+ sources and destinations – and cover a range of integration patterns and methods needed by today’s enterprises to reliably manage their data at scale. Because our platform was built on this industry-leading connectivity foundation, we support both data movement and live data access – capabilities also recognized in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Data Integration Tools.

With this connectivity foundation, CData can:

Deliver industry-leading connectivity to enterprises : We offer an unmatched range of depth and breadth in connectivity that scales to cover complex enterprise environments. As a proof point of that range, we provide embedded connectivity for several software vendors like Salesforce, Google Cloud, Atlassian, UiPath, and Collibra – and even powers connectors for other data integration vendors included in the Magic Quadrant.

Provide low total cost of ownership (TCO): With native connectivity, our integration products are lower effort to set up and maintain. Because of our highly efficient R&D model, we can also offer unmatched price-to-performance and scalable pricing for customers.

Offer both live data access and data movement capabilities : In 2024, we acquired Data Virtuality, adding robust virtualization capabilities to our platform. In contrast with other vendors who support only one integration pattern like ETL/ELT, CData’s platform can support both live data access and data movement integration patterns needed to support enterprise-wide strategies of data and analytics leaders.

We feel this recognition signifies a clear validation for our approach in a highly competitive and mature market. But this isn’t just about where we stand today—it signals our role as a strong partner to our customers, elevating what they can expect from data integration tools.

Why it matters

Based on a recent study by Salesforce, the average enterprise manages 1,000+ systems and that number continues to grow at 25% every year. With an exploding variety of systems and greater demands to access that data across the business, companies need an integration platform that can both connect and integrate data across all the possible source and destination pairings in combination with users’ access needs.

Traditional vendors are challenged to meet the wide range of connectivity and data integration patterns required to meet this changing landscape. On top of that, as AI permeates into the business world, the need for a solid data foundation is becoming ever more urgent.

As a result, businesses are turning to data integration vendors that can stand up to the sprawl of systems and data with scalable solutions and sustainable pricing.

Building on this recognition

We aim to evolve CData’s platform to fill this market gap and build upon our acknowledgement in Gartner’s report. And we will do that through a relentless focus on unmatched value for our customers.

We are uniquely positioned to do this for our customers in part because of our underlying connector technology but also because of our efficient operating model.

As a bootstrapped business building our connector catalogue, we found a way to leverage a common connectivity platform across all our products. As we’ve scaled, this gives us tremendous leverage with our R&D and allows us to be extremely efficient in our product development. We translate that efficiency into a highly performant platform at a sustainable cost for our customers. Our operating model combined with our recent $350M investment means we can keep rapidly innovating and delivering for our customers.

We are proud to offer unmatched price-to-performance, honored to be recognized in the Data Integration space, and excited to continue to partner with our customers to build products that make a difference for their businesses.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.