Trump’s Impact on Business Schools

As Donald Trump returns to the White House, US business schools are closely monitoring potential changes in immigration policy that could affect international student admissions. Deans fear renewed visa restrictions and heightened scrutiny of university programs under Trump’s “America First” agenda.

During Trump’s first term, tightened immigration policies led to declining international student enrollments, a trend that continued into Joe Biden’s presidency. With Republicans increasingly critical of higher education, concerns are growing over proposed reviews of university accreditation and the future of programs focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

“If optional practical training (OPT) is removed and H-1B visas are restricted, international student demand will drop significantly,” warns Rao Unnava, dean of UC Davis’ Graduate School of Management. Some fear that business schools may need to cut tuition fees to remain competitive.

However, others remain optimistic, pointing to signals from some administration officials that highly skilled workers will still be welcomed. Meanwhile, global competitors—including Canada, the UK, and Australia—are positioning themselves to attract students who might turn away from the US.

For now, business schools are taking a wait-and-see approach, focusing on ensuring graduates remain competitive in an uncertain landscape.

Related Readings: