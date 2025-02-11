Imperial College Business School Executive Education has announced the launch of its Emerging CFO Programme and Emerging CTO Programme, designed to equip finance and technology professionals with the leadership and strategic expertise needed for C-suite success. Developed in collaboration with Emeritus, a global leader in accessible executive education, both six-month programmes are now open for enrollment, with classes beginning in March 2025.

With financial and technological landscapes evolving rapidly, CFOs and CTOs are expected to drive transformation and innovation. Led by Imperial College Business School faculty, the programmes provide participants with cross-functional skills, real-world case studies, and executive strategy activities to bridge theory with practice. Graduates will receive a verified certificate of completion from Imperial College Business School Executive Education.

The Emerging CFO Programme is tailored for mid-to-senior-level finance professionals, including assistant VPs, directors of finance, and heads of accounting. It focuses on financial strategy, transformation initiatives, and leadership skills essential for CFO roles. Danielle Lyssimachou, Programme Director, highlights its ability to develop a strategic mindset and prepare participants to lead finance-driven innovation.

The Emerging CTO Programme is designed for senior technology leaders, including IT operations, security leaders, and digital transformation specialists. It bridges the gap between technology and business strategy, empowering participants to drive organisational impact at the executive level. Programme Director Khalil Dimachkie notes that it provides essential leadership skills and a deep understanding of technology strategies.

“Our collaboration with Imperial College Business School Executive Education underscores our commitment to helping finance and technology leaders excel in cross-functional executive roles,” says Mike Malefakis, President of University Partnerships at Emeritus. Both programmes commence in March 2025, with enrollment now open.

