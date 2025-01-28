London Business School (LBS) is set to offer its esteemed Executive MBA (EMBA) program in a flexible, blended format, allowing business leaders to choose between in-person classes in London or Dubai, or a combination of in-person and online learning.

The new EMBA program can be completed in as little as 17 months, offering both an in-person format and a blended option that accommodates busy schedules. The in-person format, starting in September, features 80% in-class sessions and 20% self-paced learning. The blended format, beginning in January, combines 40% in-person classes, 40% live online sessions, and 20% self-paced study.

Graham Hastie, Associate Dean of Degree Education at LBS, explains, “Offering our world-class Executive MBA in two different locations and formats allows our executive students to choose not just where they study, but how they study, in a way that best meets their needs.”

The program’s contemporary curriculum addresses current business challenges, while integrative learning enables students to solve complex issues from multiple perspectives. Tailored electives allow executives to customize their learning experience, all while expanding their networks beyond the classroom.

Ben Hardy, Academic Director of Leadership Programmes, says the EMBA helps students approach business problems from diverse perspectives and prepares them to lead resilient, sustainable organizations in an ever-changing business environment.

Applications for the new Executive MBA program will open on 27 January 2025.

Related Readings: