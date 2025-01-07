Warwick Business School (WBS) has become a member of the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), reaffirming its dedication to integrating sustainability across its curriculum, research, and operations. This move follows the school’s strong performance in sustainability, with its Full-time MBA ranked second in the UK and third in Europe for sustainability in the 2024 Better World MBA Top 40.

Frederik Dahlmann, Associate Professor of Strategy and Sustainability, highlighted the school’s commitment to shaping future leaders who will drive positive change. “By integrating sustainability into our curriculum, we aim to inspire future business leaders to build a more sustainable world,” Dahlmann said.

As a PRME member, WBS will annually report on its sustainability efforts through a Sharing Information on Progress (SIP) report, collaborating with over 800 global business schools to develop tools and courses focused on balancing economic and sustainability goals.

WBS has recently launched several initiatives to promote sustainability, including the Social and Environmental Sustainability specialism in its MBA programs, the MSc in Accounting & Sustainability, and sustainability-focused electives. The school has also secured over £2.73 million in grants for sustainability research, with over 60 papers published in renowned journals.

David Elmes, Director of the Global Energy Research Network, emphasized the importance of reducing carbon emissions in operations, citing efforts like hybrid working and partnerships with eco-conscious caterers.

