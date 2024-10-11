Warwick Business School (WBS) has been approved to deliver the prestigious Sainsbury Management Fellows Scholarship, a programme aimed at helping UK engineers and scientists combine their expertise with world-class business education. Established in 1987 by Lord Sainsbury of Turville, the scheme empowers engineers to gain MBA-level business skills, fostering innovation and leadership in UK industries.

WBS joins four other UK institutions, expanding the programme to include scientists with leadership potential. The programme, organised by Engineers in Business Fellowship (EIBF) and now partnered with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), offers 16 scholarships annually, worth £50,000 each. The initiative is designed to support social mobility and equip recipients with the knowledge to drive economic impact.

Since its inception, the scholarship has helped over 400 engineers, leading to the creation of more than 300 businesses and 21,000 jobs in the UK. Applications are now open for engineers, with opportunities for scientists to follow. Lord Sainsbury hopes this expansion will enable more professionals to transform their innovations into commercial success.

Related Readings: