As we move into 2025, leaders are navigating a rapidly changing economic and cultural landscape, where understanding technological innovation, shifting business models, and global trade dynamics will be crucial to long-term success. So will mastering good leadership and creating a safe and diverse workplace. Below, we’ve selected key conversations from The European Business Review Observer (TEBR) that will continue to shape the conversation for leaders in the year ahead.

Leadership, Development, and Workplace Well-being

This article explores the essential skills and traits that leaders must develop to effectively navigate today’s dynamic and digital-driven business environments. The article highlights the shift from traditional, top-down leadership models to collaborative leadership styles, where leaders act more as facilitators, empowering teams to innovate and solve problems collectively.

Why read it? This article provides a framework for the competencies required to lead effectively in the digital age. Curious about the seven competencies of a collaborative leader? Find them in the link above.

Gen Z, entering the workforce amid rapid social and economic change, is proving to be the least satisfied generation at work. The generation faces unique challenges that affect their workplace happiness. Why read it? Understanding the trends of the new generations entering the workplace will help businesses attract and retain top talent. Learn how to create intergeneration well-being at the office.

Imposter syndrome—the feeling of inadequacy or lack of skills or talent —is a common challenge in the professional world. In this article, Lior Arussy reflects on his own experience with professional self-doubt and provides practical insights on how to overcome these feelings to unlock true potential.

Why read it? This article offers a thoughtful exploration of imposter syndrome and its impact on career growth. It also provides clear strategies for confronting self-doubt, recognizing personal achievements, and building lasting confidence in your work.

Despite high-profile successes, women still encounter significant barriers such as unconscious biases, lack of role models, and stereotypes that hinder their progress. The article addresses the ongoing challenges women face in achieving leadership positions across various industries, from venture capital to the arts. Why read it? Research shows that diverse leadership creates better results. This article explores deep-rooted issues preventing women from reaching leadership roles and offers actionable solutions to break down these barriers.

This article explores how leaders can navigate economic uncertainty and volatility to drive growth and success. Dr. Peter Lorange, drawing from his extensive experience, provides a strategic framework for leading through instability, emphasizing the importance of non-linear thinking, scenario planning, and bold investment strategies.

Why read it? This article presents actionable strategies for executives looking to turn crisis into opportunities by fostering innovative leadership and a culture of adaptability. Get prepared for the turbulent times we live in.

Tech, Business and Trade

This article delves into how Generative AI (GenAI) is transforming corporate innovation. The article explores how this technology complements human creativity, accelerating ideation, problem-solving, and product development, while reshaping the future of R&D and business strategy.

Why read it? As AI becomes a driving force in corporate innovation, this article provides insights on how businesses can leverage GenAI to streamline processes, improve decision-making, and fuel sustainable growth.

As AI continues to permeate every sector, it introduces complex challenges in cybersecurity. This article discusses how businesses and governments are grappling with the risks AI poses, including how to regulate it while protecting sensitive data. Leaders must be prepared to secure their operations in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Why read it? Understanding AI’s implications for security is crucial, as breaches or misuse of AI could cause significant harm to businesses.

While AI has been a hot topic for several years, this article explores how skepticism is starting to take hold among investors and economists. AI is powerful, but its promises may not be as immediate or disruptive as originally hoped.

Why read it? Business leaders need to manage expectations around AI adoption and its return on investment.

A critical look at how big tech companies, such as Google and Meta, dominate the digital space by offering “free” services while silently expanding their tech empires. This article raises questions about the true cost of digital capitalism and what this means for businesses in 2025.

Why read it? With growing concerns around data privacy and monopolistic practices, leaders must understand the implications of their technology use.

With Donald Trump’s return to political prominence, trade uncertainty is on the rise. This article examines the potential impact of his tariff policies, especially on industries like manufacturing and agriculture, and how businesses should prepare.

Why read it? Tariffs can disrupt global supply chains. Understanding how to navigate these changes is essential for companies with international operations.

This article discusses Mario Draghi’s suggestions for the EU to regain competitiveness against the US and China by massively investing in innovation, digital infrastructure, and sustainable energy solutions.

Why read it? Europe’s strategic moves in the coming years will significantly affect global trade dynamics. The conversation about how to get Europe on track with tech, innovation and growth is relevant for leaders and investors in Europe and beyond.