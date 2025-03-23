Office politics is an unavoidable reality in most professional environments. Whether you work in a small startup or a large corporation, understanding and navigating office politics is critical to career success. While office politics can often feel like a complex and tricky game, the right strategies and tools can help you stay ahead of the curve.

A key lens through which to better understand office dynamics and improve your interactions with colleagues is through identifying the different personality styles that people exhibit in the workplace. By categorising personalities into four different colours – Red, Green, Yellow, and Blue, the E-Colours framework – you unlock a simple, yet powerful, tool to better understand both yourself and others better.

In this article, we’ll explore how to better understand the four primary personality styles that make up the majority of workplaces, and leverage these styles to navigate office politics like a pro.

Understanding the four primary personality styles

The E-Colours framework categorises people into four broad personality styles, each represented by a colour. These colours aren’t rigid labels but instead offer a framework for understanding the most common behavioural tendencies that people exhibit in the workplace.

Red (Doers) – Top colour Reds are decisive, assertive, and goal-oriented. They value efficiency and results. People with a top colour Red are often seen as strong-willed and confident. They can often thrive in high-pressure environments and are focused on achieving tangible outcomes. Green (Thinkers) – Top colour Greens are analytical, detail-oriented, and systematic. They value structure, accuracy, and quality. Greens are the problem-solvers who rely on logic and data to make decisions. They tend to be cautious and prefer to work in a predictable, well-organised environment. Yellow (Socialisers) – Top colour Yellows are sociable, creative, and enthusiastic. They thrive on interpersonal relationships and are often seen as the team players of the office. Yellows are motivated by recognition and the positive impact they have on others. They enjoy collaborating and creating a harmonious, supportive workplace. Blue (Relators) – Top colour Blues are patient, empathetic, and dependable. They are the steady and reliable individuals in the workplace who value stability and cooperation. Blues are good listeners and are often sought after for their calming presence and ability to mediate conflicts.

Navigating Office Politics by Personality Style

Office politics often stems from different personality tendencies and styles of communication. Understanding these personality styles can help you manage relationships, avoid conflict, achieve your professional goals and navigate office politics more effectively:

1. Know Your Own Personality Style

Before you can effectively navigate office politics, it’s crucial to understand your own personality style, which helps you identify your strengths and potential limiters in the workplace. For example, if you’re a Red, you may excel at making quick decisions and enjoy taking charge in challenging situations. However, you may also need to be mindful of coming across as too assertive or impatient with others who have different work styles.

Once you understand your own style, you can tailor your approach to better align with the expectations of the office environment. Self-awareness is key to managing your interactions with others in a way that minimises friction and promotes cooperation.

2. Understand the Personality Diversity of Others

In any workplace, you’ll encounter people with different personality styles. Some individuals may be similar to yourself, while others will fall into one of the other categories. The key to navigating office politics is understanding how to work with each personality style effectively. Here’s how to interact with each personality type, as expressed by colour:

Red : Reds appreciate direct communication, clear goals, and results-driven conversations. When working with a Red, focus on efficiency and outcomes. Avoid wasting their time with unnecessary details and be prepared to make quick decisions. Show them that you’re a competent, decisive colleague who can deliver on goals.

Green : Greens value accuracy and precision. They prefer clear, detailed instructions and appreciate thoroughness. When dealing with a Green, make sure you provide all necessary data and show that you’ve done your homework. Avoid rushing through tasks and instead focus on quality and correctness. Greens may take longer to make decisions, but they will appreciate a thoughtful approach.

Yellow : Yellows are motivated by relationships and positive interactions. They are energised by collaborative work and team-building activities. To work well with a Yellow, engage in friendly, open communication and acknowledge their contributions. Show that you value their input and maintain a positive and inclusive atmosphere. Yellows may get distracted by too much bureaucracy, so try to keep things light and engaging where possible.

Blue : Blues are patient and focused on maintaining harmony in the workplace. They prefer a stable and supportive work environment and may shy away from confrontational situations. When working with a Blue, demonstrate empathy and be a good listener. Avoid pushing them too hard for decisions and give them time to process information. Blues appreciate a calm, considerate approach.

3. Adapt Your Style to Different Situations

One of the most powerful aspects of personality diversity is its adaptability. As you encounter different people with varying personality styles you can adjust your communication and interactions to better suit the person and situation. For instance, you might use a more assertive, results-focused approach when dealing with a Red, while adopting a more collaborative and supportive approach with a Yellow.

Adapting your style doesn’t mean you need to change who you are; instead, it’s about adjusting your approach to improve the effectiveness of your communication. Being flexible in your interactions allows you to build rapport and avoid unnecessary conflict.

4. Avoid Office Politics Traps

Office politics often involves power struggles, hidden agendas, and conflict. However, the E-Colours system can help you steer clear of common traps. If you’re a Green, don’t get bogged down in over-analysing situations to the point of indecision—sometimes a quicker decision is better.

By understanding the dynamics between different personality styles, you can avoid potential clashes and focus on building productive, positive relationships. The key is to focus on collaboration, respect, and open communication, while being mindful of everyone’s unique strengths and potential limiters.

Personality Diversity is the Key

Navigating office politics can be a daunting task, but knowing your own personality style, and that of your colleagues, provides a valuable and fast track framework for understanding the diverse personalities that make up your workplace. By knowing your own personality style, understanding that of your various colleagues, and adapting your communication style to different situations, you can reduce conflict, foster better relationships, and enhance your career success.