Interview with Gustavo Razzetti of Fearless Culture

Companies have invested billions in psychological safety, well-being programs, and AI tools — and still can’t get people to speak up. Workplace culture strategist Gustavo Razzetti calls this the pointlessness paradox: the moment people stop talking not from fear, but futility. In this Q&A, he unpacks conversational debt, alignment theater, and why silence is the most expensive habit teams never budget for.

Companies poured billions into psychological safety, EAPs, and well-being — yet disengagement and turnover are worse than ever. Employees say “I’ve tried speaking up before and nothing changed.” What’s the first forward move that actually restores agency?

The first move is reconnecting voice with action. Most organizations keep asking employees to speak up — surveys, pulse checks, open-door policies — but fail to show what changed as a result. That’s how people learn that speaking up isn’t dangerous. It’s pointless.

My proprietary research shows this is the primary reason people go quiet: not fear of punishment, but the belief that speaking up “won’t change things” (64.6%). Psychological safety addresses fear. It doesn’t address futility. You can build the safest room in the world and still have people thinking, why bother?

The fix starts small. Stop asking for input on something you have no intention or ability to change. Small wins drive momentum. Instead of asking for honest feedback on a high-stakes, high-risk request, ask for input on something low-stakes. Close the loop publicly: “We streamlined the agenda of our weekly team meeting because three pushed back, asking for more focus.”

Agency isn’t restored by invitation. It’s restored by evidence.

Why is AI scaling silence instead of insight? AI can summarize meetings, track sentiment, and surface risks, yet people still don’t speak up. If AI is meant to make teams faster and smarter, why is it amplifying groupthink and exposing the cultural cracks leaders hoped technology would fix?

AI amplifies what’s already happening in your culture. Both the good and the bad.

If your team avoids conflict, AI won’t fix that. It will just create more distance and even harm trust.

If your team prioritizes harmony over high standards, AI will push toward mediocrity faster and at greater scale. Poor judgment always scales faster than good judgment.

If your team prioritizes harmony over high standards, AI will push toward mediocrity faster and at greater scale. Poor judgment always scales faster than good judgment.

Take meetings, for example. They’re the default way teams collaborate, yet many meetings are a waste of time. AI notetakers can give executives the illusion of being everywhere. But that doesn’t improve meetings. Worse, it sends a message: the leaders’ time matters more than everyone else’s.

And those who missed the meeting? They rarely have time to read the AI summary. Trust also drops because AI notetakers make conversations feel less private. If a boss can see everything, people filter more. The idea that AI helps us be everywhere is a fantasy. People are present in more meetings, but their impact gets thinner. [Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]Groupthink is another issue. AI generates many ideas quickly. That feels like creativity at scale, but volume without judgment is just noise. Studies show over 70% of people accept the first AI-generated answer without questioning it. Without curation, companies get more ideas, not necessarily good ones. Volume buries good judgment.

Can you explain the concept of “conversational debt”? What are the early warning signs leaders miss before it starts costing them talent?

Conversational debt is the price teams pay for the conversations they avoid or manage poorly. Like financial debt, it starts small and compounds quietly. A concern goes unspoken. A decision gets rushed. A conflict gets smoothed over. At first, it feels manageable. Then it shows up as confusion, disengagement, stalled projects, or people quitting.

The math is simple: the cost of avoiding conversations is almost always more expensive than our fears.

The early warning signs are easy to miss precisely because they lack “drama.” People glance at each other before answering. They hesitate, soften their words, or say what sounds acceptable instead of what they really think. Nobody asks clarifying questions. Meetings sprint toward resolution. Decisions stick. And the same issues keep resurfacing.

A room full of nodding heads isn’t alignment. It can be exhaustion, hierarchy, or the quiet belief that this conversation, like the last three, won’t lead anywhere different. Calm is not commitment. Sometimes silence means everyone agrees. More often, it means the real conversation happens after the meeting ends.

You say most teams confuse politeness with performance. When does “being nice” cross the line into cultural dysfunction?

Respect matters. Candor should never become an excuse for cruelty. But toxicity doesn’t only result from aggressive behaviors. Sometimes, what looks like relentless positivity is just as corrosive.

As humans, we’re wired to belong. We need our tribe. We long for acceptance. And sometimes that need overrides our judgment: we choose what’s most convenient over what’s best for the team. We protect being liked over speaking our minds.

I worked with a company that had a “kudos culture.” There’s nothing wrong with recognition. The problem was that praise was the default response to simply showing up. People got kudos for their efforts, not the results. Appreciative feedback was normal, but challenging feedback was avoided.

Everyone felt like they belonged. But nobody was really challenged by others. That’s how harmony turns into mediocrity.

In hybrid and AI-mediated workplaces, how does silence show up differently, and why is it harder for leaders to detect?

In a physical room, silence is more evident. You can see the hesitation, the glance across the table, the answer that trails off.

On a Zoom call, silence feels like a glitch. Leaders rush to fill it with a follow-up question or their own opinions. But that instinct is exactly the problem. Some people talk to think. Others need time to think before they talk.

Silence isn’t always absence. Think of it as a pause for reflection.

In hybrid teams, silent disagreement is harder to read. People stay quiet in the meeting but express their doubts in private messages to one or two colleagues. The side conversations are almost invisible.

Leaders often assume that silence means agreement. That people are okay with an idea or direction and say nothing. But it’s often the opposite. Test the assumption by asking: What are we missing? What are we not saying?

Regular check-ins create a low-stakes channel to raise issues before they compound. Buddy systems help ensure no one quietly disappears and everyone has a real chance to be heard.

If someone reading this is hesitant about speaking up because they feel their voice doesn’t matter, what would you tell them?

Start with what you can see. If you’ve spotted a problem, a missing piece of information, a flawed assumption, say something. Not because it guarantees the outcome you want, but because staying silent guarantees your perspective won’t be part of the conversation at all.

There’s a painful paradox here. We avoid speaking up because it might not change anything. But silence ensures nothing will.

Regret research points to the same lesson: people don’t regret the conversations that went badly. They regret the ones they never had, the ideas they never defended, or the concerns they kept to themselves. Silence feels safe in the moment. It rarely does in retrospect.

You don’t need to start with the hardest conversation. Start small. Ask a clarifying question. Raise a concern with one or two trusted colleagues first. If others see the same pattern, invite them to the conversation.

Your voice might not change everything right away. But not using it prevents the system from improving from what only you can see.

Boeing, Enron, SVB, FTX — you argue these weren’t just leadership failures but conversation failures. What conversations didn’t happen soon enough?

Toxic cultures rarely start with catastrophic decisions. They spread because too many smaller conversations never happen. And silence turns anyone into a bystander.

Boeing didn’t fail because engineers stopped caring. It failed because they stopped being heard. Financial pressure gradually replaced engineering judgment as the real decision-making currency — not in the official values, but visibly enough that people learned what to say and what to swallow. Internal documents later revealed executives describing their own new aircraft with contempt. The warnings existed. The conversations didn’t.

Toxic cultures rarely start with catastrophic decisions. They spread because too many smaller conversations never happen. And silence turns anyone into a bystander.

Enron followed a different path to the same collapse. It didn’t unravel because of one bad idea. It collapsed through layers of inflated revenues, hidden losses, and a culture of willful incuriosity. The missing conversations were about basic reality: Are these numbers real? Who benefits from not asking harder questions? Even their auditors looked away.

Each case had warning signals long before the crisis became public. What made the crises was the Bystander Effect operating at scale. The silence compounded, and the debt came due.

Managers often leave meetings thinking they have alignment only to discover later that nothing moved forward. Why does alignment theater persist?

Leaders often confuse alignment with agreement. They push for buy-in and want to move on. But team members are not passive. People support a strategy when they can understand it, shape it, and challenge it.

When leaders rush, they narrow the conversation and repeat the narrative until everyone nods.

Agreement happens in the room. Alignment happens after the meeting. What matters isn’t what people say in front of the leader but what they do next. Do they act on the decision? Do they explain it consistently? Do they make trade-offs that support it, or do they quietly relitigate it to side conversations?

Real alignment requires room for disagreement first. People can disagree and commit — but they cannot commit to something they never had the chance to question. When leaders assume silence means consensus, skip the challenge, and treat agreement with them as proof of alignment, they’re not running a meeting. They’re running a performance.

Would love to hear more about your “Drama Triangle” concept: Victim, Villain, Hero. Which role is most rewarded in modern workplace culture, and how is that a significant problem?

Modern workplace culture often rewards the Hero: the person with all the answers, who works late to save the project, who jumps in when others are overwhelmed, who becomes indispensable.

The Drama Triangle describes how three roles lock into place: Hero, Victim, and Villain. The Hero needs a Victim to rescue. The triangle also needs a Villain: the difficult stakeholder, the demanding client, or the person who “doesn’t get it.”

This becomes especially costly when teams mislabel the Villain. It is not always the person causing the most damage. It is often the person creating the most discomfort. The one who challenges the consensus or asks the question nobody wanted to hear. That person get labeled as “difficult” or “not a team player.”

When teams reward heroic behavior, they build dependency rather than capability, especially when leaders play that role.

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