Warwick Business School (WBS) has been named the UK’s top institution for Business, Management, and Marketing in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide. WBS also ranked second for Accounting and Finance, highlighting its prestigious BSc Accounting & Finance programme.

The rankings evaluated factors such as teaching quality, research, student experience, graduate prospects, and sustainability. Dean Andy Lockett credited the recognition to the school’s dedication to academic excellence and innovative teaching.

WBS students benefit from world-class facilities, including a newly refurbished Arts Centre, a £50 million Sports Hub, and upgraded library services. Graduates from WBS go on to work at leading global companies like Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and Mercedes-Benz.

