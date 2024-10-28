On 22nd May 2024, Imperial College Business School held its annual “Ideas to Impact Challenge”, uniting academics, entrepreneurs, and students to explore how enterprise and technology can create tangible social impact. Eight student teams pitched innovative business ideas aimed at solving global challenges and positively impacting a million lives.

The top three teams were awarded start-up funds, along with ongoing coaching, mentoring, and business support from College experts. Discussions throughout the event emphasized the power of technology in addressing issues like poverty and climate change.

In a keynote speech, social innovator Myriam Taylor encouraged the finalists to embrace their role as catalysts for change, emphasizing the importance of turning ideas into action for global good.

The event showcased the creativity and drive of the next generation of leaders, reaffirming Imperial’s commitment to fostering impactful, socially conscious entrepreneurship.

