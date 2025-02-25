The 2025 Financial Times Global MBA Ranking has delivered a mix of rises and falls, reshaping the landscape of top business schools worldwide. Several institutions have made notable moves, reflecting shifts in reputation, research, and career outcomes.

London Business School (LBS): After a rollercoaster ranking history—falling to 16th in 2023 after once holding the #2 spot—LBS has regained its footing, climbing to 7th in 2025. While still trailing behind three European counterparts, LBS can boast about ranking ahead of Harvard Business School. The school excelled in research quality (8th), weighted pay after three years ($214,823, 11th), and career progress (16th). However, LBS struggled with industry sector diversity, ranking 89th, a notable blemish on an otherwise strong showing.

HEC Paris: Having dipped outside the Top 10 for three years, HEC Paris has reclaimed its elite status in 2025. Strong scores in international course experience (2nd) and international mobility (5th) propelled the school back into the upper echelon. However, weaker rankings in research and weighted pay suggest room for improvement if it wants to stay in the Top 10 long-term.

CEIBS: Once the top business school in Asia and ranked #5 globally in 2020, CEIBS suffered a steep decline post-pandemic, bottoming out at 21st in 2024. A comeback to 12th place in 2025 signals a return to prominence. Improvements in alumni network (57th to 52nd), career services (48th to 41st), and research (53rd to 42nd) played a role. Additionally, CEIBS saw a boost in ESG and Net Zero teaching, jumping from 45th to 19th, alongside a salary increase of 164%.

Other notable movements include IMD Business School, which climbed from 36th to 22nd, leading in international mobility and sector diversity, and Nanyang Business School, which overtook NUS as Singapore’s top program after a 16-spot rise to 22nd. EMLyon Business School and ESSEC Business School made significant leaps, with EMLyon rising from 76th to 44th and ESSEC from 70th to 47th, both excelling in value for money, international mobility, and ESG teaching.

Looking ahead, U.S. business schools may be poised for a rebound. While schools like NYU Stern (-10 spots), Yale SOM (-14 spots in two years), and Northwestern Kellogg (-4 spots, now at #10) struggled, American programs have historically bounced back. With strong alumni networks, deep financial resources, and brand prestige, U.S. schools could regain lost ground in 202

