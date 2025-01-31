INSEAD has announced that Professors Eric Luis Uhlmann, Horacio Falcão, and Roderick Swaab have won the 2025 Financial Times (FT) Responsible Business

Education award for teaching, recognizing their innovative Advanced Online Negotiations (AON) course.

AON is a four-week online elective available to MBA participants across INSEAD’s campuses in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The course addresses sustainability challenges through real-world case studies from the Global South, covering topics such as stakeholder negotiations in Latin American mining, labor relations in India, and sustainability in African oil industries.

“Sustainability is a crucial negotiation variable,” the professors stated, emphasizing win win strategies that promote inclusive and lasting agreements. Professor Falcão highlighted that AON equips students with sustainable negotiation tactics to create resilient, antifragile deals, ensuring that sustainability is embraced rather than imposed.

Originally launched during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the course has since attracted over 1,000 MBA participantsand inspired a similar Executive Education program. The professors also established the Negotiation and Conflict Management Collaborative (NCMC) in 2022, which promotes research and education in negotiation and conflict resolution. In November 2024, NCMC launched the Negotiation Course for the World, a free online initiative aimed at democratizing access to quality negotiation education.

INSEAD Dean Francisco Veloso praised the achievement, stating, “This recognition from the Financial Times underscores INSEAD’s mission of developing responsible leaders who transform business and society.”

