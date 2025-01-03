INSEAD Reflects on Global Impact and Sets Ambitious Goals for 2025

As 2025 begins, INSEAD, one of the world’s leading business schools, is embracing the new year with a focus on innovation, regional engagement, and sustainability in business education. Highlighting its global impact, INSEAD celebrated significant achievements in 2024, including surpassing 101 awards in The Case Centre rankings and being named the top European Business School by The Financial Times.

INSEAD’s commitment to transforming the learning experience was exemplified through the launch of its Global Executive MBA (GEMBA) Flex program, a hybrid model enabling senior executives to balance education with professional and personal obligations. This innovation aligns with the school’s mission of fostering accessibility and sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint of its participants while enhancing diversity.

The institution is also focusing on integrating artificial intelligence to revolutionize business education. These efforts aim to keep INSEAD at the cutting edge of academic and professional excellence.

In 2025, INSEAD will celebrate two key milestones: 25 years of its Asia Campus in Singapore and five years of its San Francisco Hub. With campuses spanning France, Singapore, the UAE, and the U.S., INSEAD continues to connect global expertise with regional insights, bolstering its influence across Asia, the Middle East, and other dynamic regions.

As INSEAD looks ahead, its emphasis on collaboration with alumni, businesses, governments, and local communities signals a deepened commitment to creating meaningful regional and global contributions. By leveraging its presence in key markets and focusing on cutting-edge developments, INSEAD remains steadfast in its mission to drive positive global impact through business education and leadership.

