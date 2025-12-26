AI Chatbots Become Daily Habit for Millions of US Teens

A growing number of American teenagers are turning to AI chatbots for both learning and companionship, according to a new Pew Research Center study, highlighting concerns about mental health and exposure to mature content.

The study, which marks Pew’s first survey of teens on general AI chatbot usage, found that nearly 70 percent of US adolescents have tried a chatbot at least once. About a third use these tools daily, with 16 percent interacting “several times a day or almost constantly.”

ChatGPT emerged as the most popular AI tool, followed by Google’s Gemini, Meta AI, Microsoft’s Copilot, Character.AI and Anthropic’s Claude. Usage patterns are broadly similar between girls and boys, with 64 percent of girls and 63 percent of boys reporting experience with chatbots. Older teens, ages 15 to 17, were slightly more likely to engage with AI than those ages 13 to 14, and usage generally rises with household income. Black and Hispanic teens reported higher adoption rates, with just under 70 percent having used AI chatbots compared to 58 percent of White teens.

While some teens rely on AI for schoolwork and learning support, others use chatbots for companionship or romantic interactions. Experts have warned that even educational use could affect development, and online safety advocates like Common Sense Media recommend that minors avoid companion-like AI chatbots, citing “unacceptable risks.”

Concerns have intensified after lawsuits against OpenAI and Character.AI alleged that their chatbots contributed to teen suicides and mental health struggles. In response, OpenAI is introducing parental controls and age restrictions, while Character.AI has limited teen access to conversational features. Meta also faced scrutiny for reports that its AI engaged minors in sexual discussions, prompting policy updates and upcoming parental controls for Instagram AI characters.

At the same time, AI companies are actively integrating chatbots into educational environments. OpenAI, Microsoft and Anthropic have developed classroom tools and launched teacher training programs in partnership with educators’ unions. Microsoft CEO Mustafa Suleyman emphasized that Copilot will never permit romantic or sexual interactions with adults or children, positioning it as a safer option for parents.

The Pew survey, which involved nearly 1,500 teens aged 13 to 17 and accounted for gender, race, age and household income, illustrates the rapid adoption of AI among American youth, raising questions about safety, ethics and the future of AI in education.

