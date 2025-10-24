Microsoft has made it clear that its artificial intelligence tools will not engage in romantic or sexual conversations, setting itself apart from competitors like OpenAI, Meta, and Google. The company’s AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, told CNN that Microsoft’s approach to artificial intelligence focuses on safety, trust, and emotional intelligence — not on blurring boundaries between humans and machines.

“We are creating AIs that are emotionally intelligent, that are kind and supportive, but that are fundamentally trustworthy,” Suleyman said. “I want to make an AI that you trust your kids to use, and that means it needs to be boundaried and safe.”

As tech companies race to dominate the next wave of AI-powered computing, Microsoft’s Copilot has emerged as the company’s flagship product. Copilot currently serves 100 million monthly users across Microsoft’s platforms — a smaller number compared to ChatGPT’s 800 million — but the company believes its ethical and safety-driven model will attract more users in the long term.

“We must build AI for people; not to be a digital person,” Suleyman wrote earlier this year, emphasizing that Microsoft’s goal is to create helpful tools, not companions that simulate intimacy.

Microsoft unveiled new Copilot features on Thursday, including the ability to revisit past chats, participate in group conversations, answer health-related questions more accurately, and even respond in an optional “real talk” tone. Still, the company remains firm on one rule: no romantic or erotic interactions.

“That’s just not something that we will pursue,” Suleyman said, reaffirming that even adult users will not find flirtatious or explicit content within Copilot. Unlike some AI rivals, Microsoft does not plan to introduce a “young user” mode, as Suleyman insists the chatbot’s existing design already prioritizes safety.

The decision comes amid growing scrutiny of AI companies that have faced lawsuits and public backlash over children’s access to explicit or emotionally manipulative content. Families have accused OpenAI and Character.AI of causing emotional harm to minors, including cases linked to suicide. Meta has also been criticized after reports revealed its AI characters engaged in sexual conversations, even with users who identified as underage.

While OpenAI has begun allowing adults to discuss erotica with ChatGPT under new safety protocols, Microsoft is taking the opposite approach, emphasizing family-friendly AI use and human connection.

Suleyman said Microsoft’s focus is on helping people connect with each other — not replacing those relationships with artificial ones. Copilot’s new group chat feature, for instance, will allow up to 32 users to collaborate on shared tasks, such as planning trips or completing projects, with AI offering suggestions along the way.

The company’s health updates also reflect that philosophy. When users ask medical questions, Copilot will reference trusted sources such as Harvard Health and recommend real doctors nearby.

Suleyman described this shift as “a very significant tonal change” from how other tech firms are approaching AI. “Some in the industry are starting to see these systems as deep simulations where you can go off into your own world and have an entire parallel reality, including, in some cases, adult content,” he said.

By drawing a firm boundary, Microsoft aims to position itself as the company building AI for real-world empowerment — not artificial companionship.

