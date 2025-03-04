Microsoft has announced it will shut down Skype, the once-dominant internet-based phone and video service, starting in May. The company confirmed on X that users will soon be able to log in to Microsoft Teams’ free tier using their Skype credentials.

Acquired by Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion, Skype played a major role in shaping modern online communication but has struggled to maintain relevance amid competition from Zoom, WhatsApp, and FaceTime.

“Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications,” said Jeff Teper, president of Microsoft 365. “We’re excited about the new opportunities that Teams brings and are committed to helping you stay connected in new and meaningful ways.”

Launched in 2003 in Estonia, Skype revolutionized global calling by offering free internet-based voice and video calls. It was first acquired by eBay in 2005 before Microsoft took over. Despite a brief resurgence during the pandemic, Microsoft has focused its efforts on Teams, which offers similar features.

Skype users are encouraged to transition to Teams in the coming weeks as the service prepares to go offline for good.

