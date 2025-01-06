Microsoft (MSFT.O) announced plans to invest approximately $80 billion in fiscal 2025 to expand its data centers, supporting artificial intelligence (AI) development and cloud-based applications. The company detailed the investment in a blog post on Friday, highlighting its commitment to advancing AI infrastructure.

Since OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT in 2022, demand for AI integration has surged across industries, driving the need for specialized data centers capable of handling vast computational loads. Microsoft, a primary backer of OpenAI, has positioned itself as a leader in the AI race, leveraging its exclusive partnership with the AI chatbot maker.

More than half of the $80 billion investment will focus on U.S.-based facilities, according to Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith, who credited private capital and innovation for America’s AI leadership.

Analysts predict the company’s fiscal 2025 capital expenditure, including leases, to reach $84.24 billion, underscoring its aggressive push in AI infrastructure.

