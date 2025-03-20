Ben Kilbey, a staunch advocate for electric vehicles, has decided to part ways with his pearl-white Tesla Model Y—not because of its performance, but because of its CEO. “This has been our family car for three years, and it has been an absolute dream,” Kilbey shares. However, his disapproval of Elon Musk’s recent actions, particularly in handling US government firings, has led him to abandon the brand.

“I’m not a fan of polarization, or of doing things without kindness,” Kilbey says. His decision reflects a broader backlash against Musk, who, since his appointment to the controversial Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE), has slashed federal spending and waded into global politics. His support for Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland and online attacks on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have further fueled discontent.

Protests have erupted at Tesla dealerships across multiple countries, from the US and UK to Germany and Portugal. While most demonstrations have been peaceful, some showrooms and charging stations have been vandalized, and Tesla vehicles—including Cybertrucks—have become targets of public outrage. The situation escalated in France and Germany, where several Tesla cars were set on fire.

The controversy has coincided with a troubling period for Tesla’s business. Despite the Model Y’s global sales success last year, the company is facing its first decline in over a decade, with sales slipping and its stock price dropping 40% since the start of the year. Experts suggest Musk’s growing political presence, combined with aging vehicle models and rising competition—particularly from Chinese EV manufacturers—is threatening Tesla’s dominance.

Musk has dismissed the backlash as “insane and deeply wrong,” while President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for Tesla, denouncing attacks on its showrooms as “domestic terrorism.” However, analysts warn that Musk’s leadership, once Tesla’s greatest strength, may now be its biggest liability.

With new models scarce and rivals advancing rapidly, Tesla faces a crucial test: can it maintain its position at the top, or will Musk’s politics drive away its once-loyal customer base?

