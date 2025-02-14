Elon Musk has long criticized U.S. government oversight, arguing that federal regulations hinder Tesla’s progress in autonomous vehicle technology. With Donald Trump’s return to the White House, many of those hurdles may soon disappear.

Under Trump, federal probes into Tesla’s self-driving technology, including a Justice Department investigation into possible public misrepresentation, could be shut down. Requirements for automakers to report self-driving crash data might also be scrapped, raising safety concerns.

“Musk wants to run the Department of Transportation,” said Missy Cummings, a former senior safety adviser at NHTSA. “I’ve lost count of the Tesla investigations. They will all be gone.”

Within days of taking office, Trump has frozen federal programs and removed career officials, sparking concerns over regulatory influence. While no official policy changes benefiting Tesla have been announced, analysts expect significant deregulation.

“Trump’s election and his bromance with Musk will essentially defang a regulatory environment stifling Tesla,” said Wall Street analyst Daniel Ives.

Musk, who donated over $270 million to Trump’s campaign, has been given a role overseeing government efficiency efforts, allowing him to shape deregulation policies. Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock has shown volatile but overall positive movement since Trump’s election.

Safety advocates warn that reducing oversight could lead to more accidents. Federal agencies, including NHTSA, have active investigations into Tesla’s Autopilot system, but experts predict they could be dissolved under new leadership.

With Musk’s growing influence in Washington, Tesla’s future may be shaped less by regulators and more by a billionaire with direct access to the Oval Office.

