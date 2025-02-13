By Emil Bjerg, journalist and editor

Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is facing repeated criticism for lack of transparency and potential overreach. Musk denies a hostile takeover.

In a dramatic White House appearance on Tuesday, Elon Musk energetically defended the controversial work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Sporting a “Make America Great Again” cap and shielded by his young son ‘X’, Musk discussed DOGE’s drastic federal cuts as “common sense” rather than radical, pushing back against mounting criticism over the department’s lack of transparency.

“The people voted for major government reform, and that’s exactly what they’re going to get. This is democracy in action,” Musk declared to reporters, portraying federal bureaucracy as an “unelected” branch wielding outsized power.

This defense comes amid growing concerns about Musk’s unusual consolidation of power within the government. President Trump has further expanded DOGE’s authority, requiring its approval for nearly all new federal hiring, while DOGE’s firings are likely to be counted in the thousands. Critics argue that this unprecedented level of control lacks proper oversight and accountability.

A Controversial Group of Young Engineers

WIRED reports that a group of young engineers aged 19 to 24 has been granted unprecedented authority at DOGE. Musk’s new aides, many of whom are former employees of Musk’s companies Tesla and SpaceX, are operating within federal agencies as Musk’s extended arm. Here, they have blocked employees from accessing their workplaces, while also demanding access to confidential material.

Critics argue that their lack of government experience poses risks to the stability and security of federal operations. For instance, their attempt to access sensitive Treasury Department data has already led to legal challenges, with a federal judge temporarily blocking DOGE from obtaining Social Security numbers and bank account information.

Musk sees it differently, however, defending his team as ‘innovative problem solvers’ who are working against what he sees – as the New York Times writes – as wasteful spending and left-wing ideology in the federal government. Musk has dismissed criticism of his aides’ lack of qualifications, stating that they are “some of the world’s best software engineers.”

The Blocking of USAID and Other Agencies

One of DOGE’s most controversial moves has been its effort to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which has long been a cornerstone of American foreign aid and an institution for American soft power. Critics and USAID employees argue that in doing so, Musk and DOGE are halting crucial aid to Americans as well as developing countries around the world.

Under Musk’s direction, DOGE sought to furlough the large majority of USAID. This move was temporarily halted by a federal judge following lawsuits from unions representing USAID workers. Critics have labeled the effort as reckless, warning that it jeopardizes U.S. humanitarian efforts and national security interests. In addition to USAID, other agencies targeted by DOGE include the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Department of Education. These actions have drawn sharp rebukes from Democrats and labor unions, who argue that such drastic changes require Congressional approval—a step that Musk and President Trump have largely bypassed.

On Tuesday, Musk on the other hand called the federal officials unelected “fraudsters” some of whom, Musk claims, have become millionaires through. As such, we can expect this to be just the beginning of a long power struggle between Trump, Musk and DOGE on the one hand, and federal bureaucrats on the other. About politics, working conditions as well as about truth and misinformation about federal officials.

Meanwhile, DOGE Goes to the Moon

Meanwhile, in another peculiar twist, Dogecoin, in which Musk has invested heavily, has seen a dramatic rise in recent months. When Musk spoke around the time of Trump’s inauguration, he ambiguously stated that the presidency would “take DOGE to mars.” After Trump’s election, the coin went on a bullish run before experiencing a slight decline. Following Musk’s appearance on Tuesday, DOGE seems to be on its way up again.

The intersection of Musk’s government role and his crypto advocacy is just one of many factors that have raised eyebrows among commentators, in what is perhaps the most unusual beginning to a presidency in recent times.