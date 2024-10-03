Microsoft has launched a significant update to its AI system, Copilot, designed to make it more than just a productivity tool by focusing on its “personality.” The updated version now offers voice interactions, can interpret images and text in real time, and strives to make users feel supported through a friendly, conversational tone. According to Microsoft, this marks the first step toward creating an “AI companion.”

Unlike its earlier version, which faced backlash for awkward or even inappropriate responses, the new Copilot has been crafted to provide encouragement, feedback, and advice in a natural, empathetic way. It features voices designed to sound comfortable yet distant enough to avoid emotional confusion.

Microsoft aims to position Copilot as a reliable tool for everyday life, with plans for further integration across devices. The company hopes the changes will help build user trust as AI technology becomes increasingly integrated into daily tasks.

Related Readings: