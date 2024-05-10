How to Turn Off Microsoft Defender SmartScreen

There is a lot of superior technology in Windows PCs, but security for the PC and data has remained an issue. Different techniques have been used to control and install highly secure Windows. Among them, Microsoft Defender SmartScreen can be used. Windows Defender SmartScreen is the solution that has greatly contributed to solving many security issues. Let’s analyze more about it!

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen is integral to the Windows 10 and above versions, providing extra security on your PC. It secures your system and data from phishing attacks, evil threads, and other web-based attacks. It has also been embedded with Microsoft Edge to browse safely and provide additional security while downloading something online.

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen verifies all links, downloads, and attachments from a list of known malicious databases. It scans all files, applications, websites, and online activities the users access when working online. As soon as a threat is detected, it blocks the content and informs the user. The person can decide if they want to keep reading the information.

It scans the visited web pages to ensure you are accessing safe content. It performs URLs and downloads content from reported malicious websites and databases. If any suspicious activity occurs, the user receives notifications and warnings.

Reasons for Using Microsoft Defender SmartScreen

Microsoft Defender SmartScreen can be used for several reasons. Below are some of the most crucial reasons.

Protection Against Phishing Attacks

Phishing websites that can steal sensitive information from your computer, such as saved passwords, auto-fill details, card numbers, and other bank details. SmartScreen protects the user from phishing websites and prevents these sites from obtaining this kind of information.

Protects Against Malware

It has a very large database of known malicious reported files and links. When downloading files, applications, or attachments, if any malicious code is detected, this prevents the user from downloading the file.

Integrated Security

Windows 10 and 11 versions with Microsoft Defender SmartScreen. It is also built into Microsoft Edge to provide convenient security tools on and off the web. You do not have to install it separately. Turning the Windows SmartScreen on and off from security settings is possible.

Get Real-time Protection

It secures you in real-time to prevent any loss of your data and information. The database continually updates to ensure that any new threat being detected is also identified and the user receives updated protection.

User-friendly Warnings

It responds to any potential threat with clear warnings about making the appropriate decision. If the source is someone you can trust and know, go ahead; otherwise, do not browse the information.

Automatic Protection

The Windows Defender SmartScreen provides automatic protection in the background. You do not have to scan files or ask it to verify URLs manually. It provides active scanning while surfing the web, downloading files, or viewing email attachments.

Enabling and Disabling Windows SmartScreen

There are various methods to turn Microsoft Defender SmartScreen on & off. The simplest options are listed below.

Turn SmartScreen on or off in Microsoft Edge

Step 1 : Open Microsoft Edge and select Settings and more.

Step 2 : Click on Settings again for more options.

Step 3 : Select the Privacy option and look for services.

Step 4: Under Services, Turn ON the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen service. You can disable the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen service from here so it does not scan.

Turn SmartScreen OFF from Services

Step 1 : Open the Task Manager using the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys.

Step 2: Click on the Services Tab on top.

Step 3: Open and locate the Windows Defender SmartScreen service.

Step 4: Click the mouse’s button right where then choose Disable.

Instructions for Disabling Windows SmartScreen from Processes

Step 1: Hold down the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys to open Task Manager.

Step 2: On the upper part of your web display an option labeled Processes; click on it.

Step 3: Here is the lower part of the page and there you can find a Windows Defender SmartScreen service.

Step 4: For activation, press the right button of a mouse click and select an ‘End Task’ option. Just click the “End Task” button located in the top.

Disable Windows SmartScreen from Settings

SmartScreen can be switched on and off from the Settings window in Windows. It’s the doing.

Step 1: Press the Windows key along with the I option for opening settings panel.

Step 2: On the left-hand side panel, select Privacy and Security.

Step 3: Clicking the security setting and choosing Apps & Browser control.

Step 4 : On the following screen, select Smart App Control Settings.

Step 5: You can also turn ON Windows SmartScreen on the next page or OFF.

Disable Microsoft Defender SmartScreen to enhance the performance of Windows 10 & 11

The instructions in this guide showcase simple steps to activate or deactivate it. Although you’re not recommended to disable SmartScreen, these steps will help you see personal or official content without using this filter. Stay safe!

Please feel free to drop your questions or comments in the query box below. We would be incredibly delighted to hear your comment. If the above article is helpful to you, kindly share it with other members of your family and friends.