In the evolving world of education, the Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM) stands out as a leader in IT-focused business education. With a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, data science, and technology management, it has established itself as a premier institution for those looking to advance their careers in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

SSBM prides itself on bridging academic theory with practical applications, partnering with over 30 international companies to design programs that align with real-world business needs. This collaborative approach ensures that SSBM graduates are prepared to tackle challenges and seize opportunities in today’s competitive job market. Founded on the principles of diversity and multiculturalism, SSBM attracts talent from over 150 nationalities, fostering a rich and inclusive learning environment.

The institution’s mission is clear: to deliver educational excellence and innovation in business education, leveraging cutting-edge technology and high-quality learning experiences supported by relevant research. SSBM’s IT programs are designed to provide professionals with the strategic vision and technical expertise needed to thrive in today’s digital world.

Key highlights of SSBM’s impact and reputation include:

Ranked 69th by CEOWORLD Magazine in the Best Business Schools in the World for 2023.

90 per cent of students secure jobs within three months of graduation.

A student body representing over 150 nationalities and a thriving alumni network of 7,200 professionals worldwide.

Overview of Online MBA Programs

SSBM’s suite of online MBA programs reflects its commitment to helping participants at all stages of their careers and personal lives. Their online education suite of IT programs is designed with just that foresight in mind. By combining a cutting-edge curriculum with a global network of peers and experts, SSBM empowers learners to advance their careers without compromising their professional or personal commitments.

With a strong focus on emerging technologies and their business applications, SSBM ensures that graduates are well prepared to lead digital transformation and innovation in their respective industries.

SSBM’s Suite of Online MBA Programs in IT

1. MBA in Artificial Intelligence

SSBM’s Online MBA in Artificial Intelligence aims to empower you to take charge and shape the future landscape of businesses. By combining managerial expertise with advanced AI insights, you will be well prepared to drive technological innovation, achieve financial success, and spearhead the transformation of industries. Some of the topics you will be learning include: Business IT, Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, Ethics in AI, Artificial Intelligence in Marketing, Data Analytics and Decision Making, Applied Artificial Intelligence in Business, Generative AI, etc. You not only earn a prestigious MBA but also position yourself as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving and powerful field of artificial intelligence.

This program is specifically designed for managers and leaders who want to explore AI, machine learning, and the science behind artificial intelligence. Delivered entirely online over 12 months, it offers flexibility for professionals to complete modules at their own pace. To be admitted, applicants must hold an undergraduate degree (bachelor) from a recognized university or equivalent, provide grade transcripts, submit a CV or résumé, and present a copy of their ID or passport, along with one photo.

2. MBA in Data Science

SSBM’s Online MBA in Data Science program will help you to acquire an in-depth knowledge of the benefits of being a data-driven leader and manager and will develop your ability to communicate key findings to stakeholders across a business in a clear and confident manner. This MBA will help you to make strategic business decisions based on the use of data. This program does not deal with complex statistical or mathematical foundations behind data science, but rather with helping you to make sense of data, understand how data science works, and what AI or machine learning is all about. Overall, you will learn how technology and people can impact your organizational performance and the importance of building a data-driven organization.

This program is designed for managers and leaders eager to explore the world of data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the science behind data management. By providing a comprehensive understanding of these cutting-edge technologies, the program equips professionals with the knowledge and skills to foster data-driven decision-making and innovation in their organizations.

Delivered entirely online over 12 months, the program offers flexibility for participants to complete modules at their own pace, making it ideal for working professionals seeking to advance their expertise without disrupting their careers. To be admitted, applicants must hold an undergraduate degree (bachelor) from a recognized university or equivalent. Additional requirements include grade transcripts, a CV or résumé, a copy of their ID or passport, and one photo.

3. Tech MBA

SSBM’s Online Tech MBA program will equip you with a deep understanding of the advantages of being a technology-driven leader and manager, enhancing your ability to guide teams in implementing and managing various tech-focused initiatives. It will empower you to make informed business decisions using insights from advanced data analytics tools and technology-powered reporting platforms, as well as to take the reins in transforming industries and driving innovation by combining managerial acumen with in-depth technological insights. With this MBA, you’ll be well equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technologies, leading your organization to new heights of success.

This program is designed for forward-thinking managers and leaders who are eager to explore the rapidly advancing world of technology and its application in business. By integrating key technological insights with strategic business management, the program equips professionals with the tools to drive innovation and digital transformation within their organizations.

Delivered entirely online over 12 months, the program offers the flexibility for participants to complete modules at their own pace, making it ideal for working professionals seeking to enhance their expertise without interrupting their careers. To be admitted, applicants must hold an undergraduate degree (bachelor) from a recognized university or equivalent. Additional requirements include grade transcripts, a CV or résumé, a copy of their ID or passport, and one photo.

Why Choose SSBM?

Choosing SSBM Geneva for your online MBA programs means opting for excellence in education, diversity in perspectives, and a global network of peers and faculty. With a faculty composed of over 170 experienced professionals, 74 per cent of whom hold doctoral degrees, the institution ensures an unparalleled learning experience along with a student community at SSBM representing over 150 nationalities, which ensures that your journey is as multicultural as it can be. Over 68 per cent of graduates advance to higher positions within one year of completing their program, and more than 90 per cent secure jobs within three months of graduation.

Here is what their alumni have to say about their experiences:

SSBM offers high-level education with experienced professors and effective learning. This is a great opportunity to boost my career and invest in quality education.

– Lisa Tamila, Sales Manager, Xanatek

I know I speak for all DBA students when I say we are all proud to be part of the SSBM family. My recommendation is: don’t wait, don’t hesitate, just go for it. It’s a decision you won’t regret.

– Jonas Hjoernered, lecturer

The program’s global perspective, combined with a practical hands-on approach to learning, provided a well-rounded education highly relevant to the modern business landscape.

– David Ramirez, RiverCity Innovations

I have learned massively. I know more than anybody else around me about professional services in SaaS/software companies and about how to have a positive impact on both people and the business.

– Jose Ramon Bronet, VP, Cisco

