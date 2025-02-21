Looking for your next Investment Location? Here it is.

Take a closer look at how this thriving region can benefit your business. You’ll instantly spot enormous potential. And it’s all in one place.

Your business can benefit from unique tariff-free access to Great Britain (GB) and European Union (EU) markets when you locate here.

As a business base, Northern Ireland gives you a unique, competitive advantage.

No checks on processes

No custom duties or tariffs

No requirements to register as an importer

We also have a highly-skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, competitive operating costs and proven track-record in Manufacturing, Engineering, Tech and more.

When you locate in Northern Ireland, you’ll join over 1,500 international companies already based here, such as Collins Aerospace, Seagate and Terex. And you’ll see why over 60% of new investors re-invest.

Could your business be next to benefit?

