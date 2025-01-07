Reasons to buy from Northern Ireland.

Take a closer look at how this thriving region can benefit your business. You’ll instantly spot enormous potential. And it’s all in one place.

Northern Ireland is the only place in the world with seamless tariff-free market access to both Great Britain (GB) and the European Union (EU).

Sourcing goods from Northern Ireland is easy thanks to our unique market access and regulatory alignment with the EU.

When you buy from Northern Ireland you can place your order and receive an invoice just as you would with anywhere else in the EU.

No checks or processes ✓

No customs duties or tariffs ✓

No requirements to register as an importer ✓

Buyers in more than 100 countries are already benefitting from our world-class products. That’s because we specialise in sectors as diverse as Aerospace, Food & beverage, Industrial equipment, Heavy engineering and Life & health sciences.

Could your business be next to benefit?

