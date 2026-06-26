As business schools confront accelerating technological disruption, evolving workforce expectations, and growing pressure to demonstrate relevance, a new report argues that curriculum innovation is no longer simply about launching new courses—it is about building institutional capability.

The Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable has released their 2026 Curricular Agility in Graduate Business Education Report, a new research study examining how graduate business schools sense external change, make curriculum decisions, mobilize faculty, implement change, and learn from the results. Based on survey responses from 69 graduate business schools, the report positions curricular agility as an organizational capability rather than a series of isolated curriculum revisions. It explores the systems, governance structures, faculty processes, operational infrastructure, and feedback mechanisms that enable ongoing curriculum adaptation.

The report arrives amid growing discussion about dynamic capabilities in higher education. Recent scholarship, including David Teece and Sohvi Heaton’s Dynamic Universities: How Strategic, Entrepreneurial Leaders Can Strengthen Higher Education, has highlighted the importance of institutions that can continually adapt to changing environments. The Roundtable’s research extends this conversation into graduate business education by examining how these capabilities operate in practice.

“Business schools are not standing still,” said Jeff Bieganek, Executive Director of the Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable. “Many are redesigning programs, revising courses, incorporating emerging topics such as AI and digital transformation, and strengthening employer engagement. The deeper question is whether institutions have the organizational systems necessary to make curriculum adaptation coordinated, sustainable, faculty-supported, and evidence-informed.”

Six dimensions of curricular agility

The study found that participating schools generally demonstrate moderate levels of curricular agility, although capability varies considerably across six institutional dimensions: strategic sensing, decision governance, faculty enablement, execution management, learning operations, and feedback systems.

Among the report’s principal findings:

Curricular agility is an institutional capability. Successful adaptation depends on integrated systems that connect environmental sensing, governance, faculty engagement, implementation, operational support, and continuous learning.

Capability maturity remains uneven. Governance, execution management, and learning operations tend to be more developed than strategic sensing, faculty enablement, and systematic use of feedback.

Execution Management is the strongest differentiator. Institutions with clear implementation processes, defined responsibilities, effective coordination, and monitoring systems reported significantly stronger overall adaptation capability.

Technology alone is not enough. While many schools have invested in learning technologies and flexible delivery models, operational infrastructure by itself does not distinguish institutions with stronger adaptive capability.

Faculty enablement remains a persistent challenge. Professional development, incentive alignment, workload support, and sustained faculty engagement continue to limit curriculum responsiveness in many institutions.

Evidence is often collected but not fully utilized. Many schools gather outcome and performance data, yet fewer have established routines that consistently translate evidence into curriculum improvement.

Alignment matters more than speed. The report concludes that institutional success depends less on accelerating curriculum change than on creating reliable, repeatable, and coordinated processes for adaptation.

Three institutional profiles

Activated Agility institutions exhibit strong alignment between organizational capability and recent curriculum innovation. Latent Agility institutions possess much of the necessary infrastructure but have not consistently activated it through strategic sensing, faculty engagement, prioritization, and execution. Constrained Agility institutions face greater structural barriers, particularly in faculty enablement, strategic sensing, and feedback systems.

Qualitative responses reinforce these findings. Participating schools described substantial innovation already underway, including MBA redesigns, new graduate programs, revised core curricula, stackable credentials, AI-integrated coursework, expanded applied learning, stronger employer collaboration, and portfolio-level curriculum coordination. At the same time, respondents identified governance delays, faculty capacity limitations, staffing and budget pressures, cross-unit coordination challenges, and inconsistent evidence-use practices as continuing obstacles to timely curriculum adaptation.

“The findings suggest that the challenge is not whether business schools recognize change,” Bieganek added. “The challenge is whether they can consistently translate external signals into effective decisions, coordinated implementation, and sustained organizational learning.”

The full report, Curricular Agility in Graduate Business Education, is available through the Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable. The organization will also host a webinar discussing the findings, followed by its 2026 Curricular Innovation Workshop and Symposium, to be held October 27–30 at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business in New York City.

About the Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable

The Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable brings together academic leaders and institutions committed to advancing graduate business education through research, collaboration, and innovation. The organization supports dialogue and shared learning around the policies, structures, and practices that shape curriculum development and institutional adaptation.