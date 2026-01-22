ESCP Business School has appointed Professor Marie Taillard as Dean of its London Campus for a three-year term. She was previously the Interim Dean of the campus.

The appointment comes at a time of significant growth for ESCP in the UK, as the School strengthens its position in London and deepens its academic, industry and societal impact across the UK.

Leon Laulusa, Executive President & Dean of ESCP Business School, said: “I am delighted to see Professor Marie Taillard appointed as Dean of the ESCP London campus. A recognised expert in creativity and marketing, she played a key role in launching the MSc in Marketing & Creativity, now one of ESCP’s flagship programmes. Her diverse background and long-standing commitment to the School give her a deep understanding of ESCP’s identity and ambitions. Accountable, bold and creative, she embodies the values that will be essential to strengthening the London campus and shaping ESCP’s future.”

Lord David Gold, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at ESCP Business School London Campus, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Professor Marie Taillard as Dean of ESCP London Campus. Marie brings a wealth of academic experience, an international outlook, and a deep understanding of the School, and I have no doubt that she will build on the strong momentum of the London campus in recent years. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I wish her every success in her new role and look forward to working closely with her.”

L’Oréal Professor of Creativity Marketing and former UK Head of Faculty, Professor Taillard has played a key role in advancing ESCP’s reputation for innovative pedagogy by bridging academic insight with professional practice. Recently shortlisted for the Times Higher Education’s Most Innovative Teacher of the Year award, she brings extensive academic leadership, innovative teaching approaches and strong industry engagement to her new role, contributing additional breadth of perspective to ESCP’s senior leadership as the School advances its Bold & United strategy.

Professor Marie Taillard, Dean of ESCP Business School London Campus, said: “I am pleased to be taking on the role of Dean of the ESCP London Campus at a time when the School is strengthening its position in the United Kingdom, both as a serious academic contender, but also as a keen contributor to economic growth. Building on what has already been achieved, I aim to further develop our programme portfolio, expand lifelong learning opportunities, and build even stronger connections between our academic work, industry and the local community. Guided by ESCP’s Bold & United strategy, my ambition is to support bold and creative leadership, accelerate human-centred transformation and promote innovative pedagogy, strengthening our impact within the UK academic and business ecosystem.”

Professor Taillard holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a PhD from the University of London. A dual citizen of France and the United States, she brings a strong international profile, with academic and professional experience across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, including extensive experience in the United Kingdom. Since joining ESCP’s permanent faculty in 2007, she has held several senior leadership positions, including UK Associate Dean of Executive Education, London Campus Head of Faculty, and Director of the MSc in Marketing & Creativity, a programme she founded in 2009 and which is currently ranked 3rd worldwide by QS.

Her research focuses on marketing management and consumer behaviour, with particular attention to communication between firms and consumers and the ways in which consumers contribute to value creation with brands, including through her recent book on consumer creativity. Her research also explores digital transformation, organisational change and evolving stakeholder relationships.

About ESCP Business School – London Campus

ESCP Business School London Campus welcomes over 1,900 students and executive participants each year from more than 80 nationalities across its Bachelor, Master, MBA and Executive Education programmes. Ranked 4th in Europe and 2nd in the UK by the Financial Times (2025), ESCP London offers world-class business education and holds international AACSB, EQUIS and EFMD accreditations, as well as Full Degree Awarding Powers in the UK.

Discover more about ESCP London Campus at escp.eu/london.