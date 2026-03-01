By Claire Brumby

This article introduces the M.A.G.I.C Framework™, a human-centred approach to modern leadership designed to rebuild confidence, sharpen clarity, and cultivate authentic workplace cultures. It explores why traditional models are failing and offers practical ways leaders can align values, act with courage, trust intuition, and lead with presence in a rapidly evolving world.

Leadership is changing.

The old model of command, control, and hierarchy is no longer fit for purpose. These methods no longer resonate in a world that prioritises empathy, flexibility, and authenticity.

For decades, confidence in the workplace has been confused with dominance. Clarity has been governed by targets and KPI’s. Culture has been treated like a token set of bullet points on a slide deck, rather than the lived experience of a workforce.

Confidence in today’s workplace looks different. Authority looks different, even culture looks different. We are in a new era. Hybrid teams and constant change, which is coming faster by the quarter.

The workforce is more values driven. Burnout isn’t a quiet side effect anymore; it’s a board level issue, and it’s on the rise. People aren’t just asking ‘what do we do?’ they are asking ‘why are we doing it?’ and they want to know ‘does this align with who I am?’

I have met and worked with many high performing leaders. They are extremely capable, highly experienced, and very strategic in their approach. All that said, they are still questioning themselves. They are bone tired of leading in a performative way rather than their own way. What’s needed now is self-leadership: depth, discernment, courage, and presence.

This is why I developed the M.A.G.I.C. Framework™. MAGIC stands for Mindset, Awakening, Gumption, Intuition and Charisma. It’s a practical human-centred model for modern leadership. One that strengthens confidence, sharpens clarity, and empowers you to trust yourself.

Here’s why ‘normal’ leadership is breaking you (and your culture) and a few patterns that might look familiar:

You look confident on paper, bit inside you’re second guessing everything. You’re over-prepping, over-explaining, over-delivering to prove you deserve a seat at the table. You’re clear on the needs of everyone else, but foggy on your own. You have a packed calendar with Teams meetings and the like. Your mind is cluttered, and as usual your own priorities are always ‘I’ll get round to them next week.’ Your team are capable…but cautious. People wait for permission, dilute their ideas, and look to you for every answer. It’s not because they are weak. More that the culture quietly punishes risk and honesty.

MAGIC is the reset. It starts with you a self-leader, then ripples down to how you lead your people and shape your workplace.

M – Mindset: The Operating System of Leadership

Every leadership culture begins in the mind of the leader. If your internal narrative is defence or rooted in fear of failure your organisation will feel it. It’ll show up in risk aversion, micro-management and stalled, or worse, no innovation.

Mindset isn’t just positive thinking. It’s having the discipline of examining the beliefs driving your decisions.

A – Awakening: Alignment Before Strategy

Many leaders operate for years without ever asking whether their leadership aligns with their values. Awakening is the moment you realise performance without alignment is unsustainable.

Post pandemic, this has accelerated. The workforce is no longer motivated by title and hygiene employment factors alone. People want meaning, and they want coherence between ‘stated’ values and lived behaviour.

When leaders align internally it shows up with clearer decisions, stronger boundaries, and a more consistent culture.

G – Gumption: Courage in Motion

The modern workplace demands courage. Culture doesn’t change through vision statements. It changes through behaviour. Gumption is the willingness to take action even through feeling discomfort. Act with courage, especially when it’s inconvenient.

In reality this displays as:

Challenging outdated processes that no longer serve the business.

Addressing underperformance directly rather than tolerating to keep the harmony.

Backing a strategic shift, before there is unanimous buy-in.

Courage builds trust. When teams see leaders take principled action, even when difficult, it strengthens psychological safety.

I – Intuition: The Strategic Advantage Leaders Ignore

In a data driven world intuition can often be dismissed as unreliable. Yet experienced leaders know that some of their best and most pivotal decisions were guided by instinct. Conversely, some silence it in favour of over analysis.

Intuition, contrary to some thought processes, is not impulsive. It is pattern recognition informed by experiences, emotional intelligence, and subconscious processing. In some cases, it could be argued that waiting for ‘perfect’ information and conditions can often be more dangerous than trusting judgement.

The strongest leaders integrate logic and intuition. In a fast-moving world this integration is a competitive edge.

C – Charisma: Prescence Over Performance

Charisma can often be misunderstood as being an ‘extrovert’ or having ‘flair.’

When leaders are clear in mindset, aligned in values, courageous in action and confident in their instincts, their presence changes. They don’t need to dominate the room, they anchor it.

Charisma in leadership looks like:

Listening fully

Speaking with conviction

Admitting when you don’t know

Holding steady under pressure

Charisma built on authenticity creates connection. That connection builds loyalty and then strengthens culture.

Leading with MAGIC matters now because the leadership landscape has shifted dramatically. The organisations who will thrive are those who no longer cling to rigid hierarchies. They’re the ones who are willing to evolve.

When leaders develop mindset, they build confidence. When they embrace awakening, they gain strategic clarity. When they practice gumption, they model courage. When they trust intuition, they move decisively, and when they embody charisma, they inspire culture.

This isn’t about becoming someone new. It’s about leading from who you already are, when you strip back the outdated norms.