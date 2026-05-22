By Salvador García-Sánchez, Simon L. Dolan , and Lluís Carbonell

From Emotional Regulation to the Ethical Design of Bonding for Organizational Development.

In organizational contexts, love is frequently treated as irrelevant, unprofessional, or incompatible with performance demands. This article proposes that love can be understood as recognition, legitimation, care, and non-instrumentalization of the other and outlines actionable pathways to “euficiency”—efficiency with health, dignity, and sustainable performance.

Introduction

In today’s world, where chaos often feels induced and authoritarian responses seem to be on the rise, many organizations tend to lose sight of the human aspect. They retreat into a mindset dominated by control and fear, leading to situations where efficiency comes at the cost of dignity, and performance lacks sustainability. This can manifest as employees becoming disengaged or simply going through the motions without truly being present.

By integrating love into Organizational Development practices, we can create an environment that truly honors human connections.

This article advocates for a powerful shift in perspective. It argues that love should be recognized as a key value in what we call “Values Intelligence.” By integrating love into Organizational Development practices, we can create an environment that truly honors human connections. When we talk about love in this context, we’re referring to a sense of presence and acceptance that values everyone involved. This approach can lead to what we call “Euficiency,” where efficiency isn’t just about quick results, but also about promoting health, dignity, trust, and, ultimately, sustainable human energy in the workplace.

Epigraphs

“To love is to recognize with your love the presence of the other.” – Thich Nhat Hanh

“The day will come when, after harnessing space, winds, tides and gravity, we shall harness for God the energies of love, and on that day, for the second time in the history of the world, man will have discovered fire.” – Teilhard de Chardin

“So, in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” – Matthew 7:12

A Hardening World: When No-Love Becomes a System

There are times in our history when organizations face a pivotal question: it’s not just about how to grow faster, but rather how to survive without sacrificing the very people who drive success. And it seems like we’re in one of those times right now. The global climate we’re navigating is increasingly unpredictable, and it feels more rigid than ever. We’re seeing a rise in things like affective polarization, identity fanaticism, digital tribalism, and an unsettling trend of authoritarianism, often disguised as “realism.” This translates to more control and less dialogue, increased surveillance, and a decline in trust. From an anthropological perspective, we can see this as a kind of “no-love” mentality, where recognizing others as legitimate individuals becomes a challenge. In many organizations, this hardening translates into a structural mindset that views people merely as resources, risks, or replaceable functions.

However, it is important to recognize that by acknowledging these challenges, we can collaboratively cultivate a more compassionate and inclusive environment. By prioritizing the value of everyone, we can create spaces in which everyone feels recognized and respected. This approach is not only essential for our collective well-being, but it is also vital for the long-term success of our organizations. It can be converted into an opportunity to transform this moment into one of growth and meaningful connection.

The relationship between environmental complexity and organizational dynamics presents an intriguing paradox. As environments become more intricate, the demand for human intelligence, collaboration, and creativity within organizations increases. However, heightened pressure often leads to a compression of the human dimension, inadvertently undermining these essential capacities. What may seem like short-term efficiency can transform into medium-term extraction of value.

From the perspective of complexity theory, organizations facing pressure tend to self-organize around “attractors” that influence behavior while retaining an element of uncertainty. In this context, values can serve as powerful attractors; they do not control individuals but rather shape the boundaries of what is considered possible, acceptable, and repeated over time (Dolan, García, Diegoli, & Auerbach, 2000; and Auerbach, Dolan & García (2003).

In periods of induced chaos, fear often emerges as a predominant force, leading to increased control, diminished empathy, and a shift towards authoritarian coordination. In contrast, love—conceptualized as ethical relationality encompassing recognition, care, dignity, and non-instrumentalization—can serve as a powerful alternative attractor. It fosters trust, promotes cooperative engagement, and safeguards “euficiency” from degenerating into exploitative practices.

Love as Infrastructure: From Private Emotion to Public Bonding

Talking about love in organizations often brings out some common reactions: “That sounds soft,” or “That’s too personal.” These responses tend to simplify love, reducing it to just romance or sentimentality. But love, as we’re about to explore, can be defined in very clear, practical terms. For instance, Maturana and Bunnell (1999) suggested that to love is to recognize the other as a valid individual who is worthy of coexistence. Similarly, Thich Nhat Hanh, in his book with James Gimian (2004), True Love: A Practice for Awakening the Heart, spoke of love as the act of acknowledging the presence of the other. When we put this into an organizational context, love translates to two key components: recognition that validates and acceptance that affirms.

This isn’t just some flowery notion; it’s a foundational principle for effective organizational design. When recognition is absent, people tend to feel like mere cogs in a machine, leading to instrumental attitudes. Without legitimation, feelings of contempt or indifference can creep in. And when these dynamics become the norm, what was once collaboration can quickly degrade into mere compliance. Recognizing and embracing this concept can transform not only organizational culture but also the way we work together. It might feel like a challenge, but nurturing love in the workplace is both worthwhile and attainable.

Emotional Regulation: Attachment, Safety, and Leadership

Attachment theory illustrates a biological framework that emphasizes the importance of proximity and safety in our relationships (Bowlby, 1969/1982). In adult partnerships, individuals often serve as secure bases and safe havens for one another. This principle readily applies to workplace dynamics: environments can either foster a sense of safety or present potential threats. Our nervous systems play a crucial role in this context, ultimately influencing whether we feel empowered to explore and innovate or we default to a defensive stance. Understanding these concepts can help us create supportive work environments that promote growth and collaboration.

Safe environments invite curiosity, learning, creativity, and collaboration. Threatening environments generate silence, avoidance, cynicism, and minimal compliance. Leadership is therefore not merely a style; it is a neuropsychological condition. Under pressure, teams need leaders who create psychological safety through fairness, coherence, and dignified boundaries. Without safety, emotional regulation is replaced by defensive behaviors that shrink intelligence and destroy performance from within.

Research strongly supports the link between secure attachment styles in leaders and enhanced employee satisfaction and performance. For example, a study by Gonzalez-Morales et al. (2010) highlighted that teams led by individuals with secure attachment styles tend to report higher levels of engagement and output. When team members feel a sense of safety within their environment, they not only become more productive, but they also cultivate deeper, more meaningful connections with one another. This demonstrates the significant role that emotional security plays in fostering both individual and team success.

Affective Neuroscience: Bonding, Energy, and Withdrawal

Affective neuroscience teaches us that forming bonds activates vital reward and attachment circuits that play a crucial role in sustaining our motivation and resilience (Bartels & Zeki, 2004; Fisher, Aron, & Brown, 2006). On the flip side, when we experience disconnection or rejection, it can lead to withdrawal responses that feel akin to deprivation. In organizational settings, this relational withdrawal often doesn’t manifest as overt conflict. Instead, it tends to show up in more subtle ways, such as functional apathy, defensive bureaucracy, and psychological presenteeism. Understanding these dynamics can help us create healthier, more connected workplaces where everyone feels valued and engaged.

Organizations frequently focus on measuring absenteeism without considering a more significant concern: the presence of employees who are physically at work but psychologically disengaged. This phenomenon can lead to a quiet deterioration of vital attributes such as initiative, creativity, and commitment. Recognizing and addressing this issue is crucial for fostering an engaged and productive workforce, as it directly impacts overall organizational effectiveness and employee well-being. By prioritizing psychological presence alongside physical attendance, organizations can unlock the full potential of their teams and cultivate a more dynamic and innovative work environment.

Loneliness and Health: The Hidden Cost of No-Bonding

Meta-analytic studies have shown that social isolation and loneliness are linked to a significantly higher risk of mortality (Holt-Lunstad et al., 2010; 2015). This extends beyond just medical data, and the key takeaway is clear: forming connections is essential, not optional. Work serves as one of the primary social environments for adults, and when the quality of relationships deteriorates, it can have serious emotional, physiological, and existential effects. Let’s recognize the importance of nurturing our social bonds, as doing so can lead to healthier, more fulfilled lives.

When organizations overlook the impact of chronic pressure, the effects can be far-reaching. It’s not just engagement that suffers; the health and dignity of employees can also be compromised, potentially threatening the long-term viability of the organization. By recognizing and addressing these pressures, organizations can foster a healthier work environment that supports the well-being of their employees while enhancing overall performance.

Love as a Meta-Value: Values Intelligence and the Golden Rule

“Values Intelligence” refers to the capacity to choose values consciously and invest time accordingly to build meaning, coexistence, and collective sustainability. In this framework, love is not just another ethical value; it is a meta-value that organizes and protects other ethical values from corruption.

A universal ethical principle appears across traditions: the Golden Rule—in its direct biblical formulation: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you” (Matthew 7:12). Read through Values Intelligence, this is not moral decoration but operational civilization; bonding becomes method, dignity becomes practice, and respect becomes infrastructure for cooperation.

In the absence of love, ethical frameworks within organizations often devolve into two opposing extremes; they may become moralistic and punitive, emphasizing compliance and discipline at the cost of empathy and understanding. Alternatively, they may shift towards opportunism and performative acts, prioritizing superficial gestures over genuine engagement. Such dynamics can critically undermine an organization’s legitimacy, eroding the trust essential for effective collaboration and mature coordination among its members (Caza & Wrzesniewski, 2013). Consequently, fostering an ethical environment rooted in compassion and mutual respect is vital; it not only enhances organizational integrity but also strengthens the overall capacity for constructive and synergistic interactions.

Sorge (Care): Why Love Is Not Niceness

Love transcends mere kindness; it embodies a deeper philosophical concept known as “Sorge,” or care. This notion serves to safeguard love from simplistic interpretations. Care entails a profound sense of responsibility for various conditions that can foster healthy relationships, including promoting a sustainable workload, cultivating an environment where truth can be expressed without fear of retaliation, and establishing boundaries that protect individuals from humiliation and exploitation.

Authoritarianism thrives on fear and control, whereas mature love is rooted in the presence and support of others.

Mature love is a profound concept that encompasses honesty and boundaries. Unlike permissive forms of affection, mature love is characterized by a steadfast nature, which serves as a counterbalance to authoritarianism. Authoritarianism thrives on fear and control, whereas mature love is rooted in the presence and support of others. This fundamental difference highlights the transformative power of love, as it fosters understanding, trust, and mutual respect. By cultivating mature love in our relationships and communities, we create an environment that nurtures personal growth and emotional well-being, ultimately counteracting the impact of authoritarian tendencies (Sternberg, 1986).

Eros, Philia, Agape: A Classical Map for Culture Design

Ancient Greek philosophy offers a nuanced understanding of different forms of love, categorizing them into three distinct types: eros, representing vital energy; philia, which encompasses trust and friendship; and agape, denoting active respect and compassion (Spretnak, 1991). In the context of organizations, while eros does not manifest romantic love, the essence of vitality and creative energy is crucial for optimal functioning. Philia embodies the trust that is necessary for daily interactions and decision-making processes. Finally, agape emphasizes the importance of dignity, justice, and commitment to the common good, which underpins ethical practices within organizational frameworks.

In organizations that embrace value-based principles, love transcends its traditional definitions and emerges as a fundamental operating system. This approach fosters collaboration, particularly in high-pressure environments, ensuring that efficiency is not sacrificed for mere extraction of resources. By cultivating these forms of love, organizations can create a more holistic and sustainable work culture that benefits all stakeholders involved.

Operationalizing Love: A Framework for “Euficiency” through Organizational Development Practices

To establish love as a foundational meta-value within organizational contexts, it is essential that it be translated into tangible practices. From a complexity perspective, love can be understood as a relational “attractor of chaos”; it does not remove uncertainty, but helps stabilize trust, cooperation, and human energy under pressure (Dolan et al., 2000). We propose three critical commitments in the realm of Organizational Development to facilitate this transformation:

Operationalizing Truth: It is imperative that truth be not only acknowledged but actively integrated into organizational discourse. When truth is suppressed or unspoken, organizations risk descending into delusion, incurring significant costs in terms of morale and productivity (Bohm, 1996).

Establishing Dignified Boundaries: Organizations must foster an environment characterized by high standards coupled with mutual respect. When boundaries are respected, organizations can avert the detrimental effects of a toxic culture, which can manifest as “slow violence” against employee well-being (Ahmed, 2016).

Organizations must foster an environment characterized by high standards coupled with mutual respect. When boundaries are respected, organizations can avert the detrimental effects of a toxic culture, which can manifest as “slow violence” against employee well-being (Ahmed, 2016). Designing Care for Human Energy: “Euficiency” is rooted not only in efficiency but also in sustainable effort. This involves cultivating organizational rituals that prioritize recovery, chronic stress prevention, and leadership models that reject the normalization of burnout. Research indicates that organizations that prioritize employee well-being see enhanced productivity and engagement (Kahn, 1990).

These commitments transcend ideological discussion; they represent a necessary governance framework for nurturing the relational bonds that underpin organizational.

Conclusion: The Switchman of History

In chaotic times, it’s tempting for organizations to toughen up, to put up walls and try to take control. Its understandable that fear can lead us to think that by keeping things tightly controlled, we’re being efficient. But here’s the catch: while that might seem like a quick fix, it often comes with a hefty price tag. Relying on authoritarian approaches can stifle learning, dampen creativity, and tear apart cooperation and well-being. In a way, it’s a form of “no-love”—a refusal to see each other as deserving of respect and legitimacy.

But what if we chose a different path? It takes work, but the alternative is to cultivate connections and nurture relationships. By embracing love as a core value, what we might call “Values Intelligence,” we can translate that into our organizational practices. This approach builds a culture where truth-telling is the norm, boundaries are respected, and human energy is celebrated. This is what we can call “euficiency”—achieving performance while uplifting the human spirit, rather than at its expense.

We wish to conclude with a question that is as simple as it is uncomfortable: Over the next two years, which scenario will unfold in your organization? A retreat into tighter control and “no-love,” or the strengthening of deeper connections and mature love? And beyond what seems likely, which path is truly necessary for growth? Because in the end, eras do not change by inertia; they change by choices. As Ernst Bloch wrote, the human being is the switchman of history.

About the Authors

Salvador García-Sánchez holds an MD and is a Professor of Social Psychology, Personal Development and Change Management at the University of Barcelona. He is an international Organizational Development consultant, and co-author of the Management by Values model and the Triaxial Values Model. He currently serves as Vice President of the Spanish Association for Organizational Development (APDO Spain). He refuses to give up on his trust in humanity or in himself.

Simon L. Dolan is the president and co-founder of Global Future of Work Foundation. He is the former director of the ESADE Future of Work Chair. He has a PhD in People Management and Work Psychology from the University of Minnesota. He is the creator of the concept, methodology, and tools of “Managing, Leading and Coaching by Values” and the STRESS MAP, as well as the online digital diagnosis of stress (www.stress2resilience.com). He is also the founder of Gestion M.D.S., a management consulting firm based in Montreal. He is a former full professor at the Universities of Montreal and McGill. He has published over 95 books (in different languages), and over 180 articles in scholarly and business journals.

Lluís Carbonell is an economist specializing in organizational transformation, and partner at Neos Leading Knowledge. He has more than 20 years of experience managing multinational companies in industrial sectors related to chemistry and metallurgy, as well as in water-related civil and industrial infrastructure. He has focused his consulting work on the design and execution of commercial strategies, along with product and service innovations, especially those related to the water cycle, impact business models, and sustainability.

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