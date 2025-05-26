A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to strip Harvard University of its ability to enroll international students, halting a move that could have uprooted thousands of foreign scholars.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs issued the order just hours after Harvard filed a lawsuit Friday, calling the government’s decision “clear retaliation” for the school’s refusal to comply with political directives. The ruling prevents the Department of Homeland Security from revoking Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) while the case moves forward.

Harvard’s legal complaint argues the move violated due process and amounted to a punitive measure targeting its First Amendment rights. The university said it had complied with requests for information on international students’ conduct but was not told why its responses were deemed insufficient.

The case comes amid intensifying clashes between the Ivy League institution and the Trump administration, which has accused Harvard of harboring anti-American ideologies and failing to protect Jewish students on campus. The university counters that federal officials are overstepping their bounds, seeking to reshape Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and culture.

In her ruling, Burroughs found Harvard faced “immediate and irreparable injury” if its international student program was halted before a full review. A remote court session is scheduled for Tuesday, followed by a Thursday hearing to determine whether a longer-lasting injunction is warranted. That hearing coincides with Harvard’s commencement ceremonies.

The administration’s revocation notice claimed that Harvard could no longer admit international students and warned current foreign enrollees to transfer or risk losing legal status. Officials cited national security concerns and an alleged failure by the university to provide adequate disciplinary records.

Harvard President Alan Garber vowed to defend international students, calling them essential to the university’s mission. “You are our classmates, mentors, and partners,” he wrote in a message to the campus community. “We will do everything we can to keep Harvard open to the world.”

Nearly 7,000 international students are enrolled at Harvard. The university says the government’s actions jeopardize their status and threaten academic excellence. In addition to this legal battle, Harvard is also challenging a $2.65 billion freeze in federal funding, which Judge Burroughs is also presiding over.

The Department of Homeland Security has said universities have no guaranteed right to enroll foreign students. “No lawsuit, this or any other, is going to change that,” said agency spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

Critics say the administration’s tactics are part of a broader crackdown targeting elite institutions that have resisted White House efforts to root out antisemitism and dismantle diversity and inclusion programs. Harvard has acknowledged missteps on campus and begun implementing reforms, but officials argue that federal demands now go beyond oversight and veer into coercion.

With the case moving rapidly through the courts, universities across the country are closely watching how the government’s challenge to Harvard unfolds — and whether academic independence can withstand escalating political pressure.

